Senior Accounts Assistant - Touring Department

Duties to Include:

Book-keeping

Maintaining the books and records using Sage Line 50/XERO. This will include:

Posting bank and tour float transactions and reconciling at month end

Raising and posting sales invoices, reviewing outstanding debtors and assisting with debtor collection

Posting purchase invoices, reviewing outstanding creditors and reconciling supplier statements

Posting credit card transactions and reconciling statements

Reviewing agency statements, posting all transactions and reconciling against debtors

Completion of VAT Returns on Sage/XERO in line with the new Making Tax Digital requirements

Business Management

Assist with client onboarding and setting up client bank accounts

Communication with Artist Management and Client Team including booking agents, tour managers and insurers to assist with day to day running of the touring activities.

Daily review of banking and cashflow for all clients and to set up all approved bank payments.

Communicate with suppliers and artist management to gain approval on purchase invoices to pay.

Communicate with booking agents to gain contracts for upcoming shows, raise sales invoices and send out to the promoters.

Communicate with record labels for tour support requests and back-end reporting.

Cancellation insurance and withholding tax mitigation

Skills & Qualifications Required

2+ years Practice experience (Music preferable);

AAT Level 3/4

Numerate;

Proficient analytical skills

Previous use of Sage & XERO desired;

Management of Timesheets;

Effective organisation; and

Ability to prioritise workload

Knowledge, Attitude & Behaviors Required

Ability to prioritise and manage time in line with office deadlines

Ability to meet deadlines, both those identified by management and by the applicant

Ability to work well with others

Ability to effectively communicate with colleagues, clients and third parties

Ability to use own initiative

Keen interest in the Music Industry

Our Story

Based in the City of London, CC Young are one of the leading music specialist firms of accountants and tax advisors, with offices in London, Stockholm and Los Angeles.

For nearly 30 years, we’ve been champions of music creators, advocating for the rights of artists, songwriters, and their teams.

Our mission goes beyond numbers, we ensure our artists they are paid fairly and financially protected in an ever-changing industry.

Our firm has grown steadily, expanding into specialist departments covering tax, touring, recording, publishing, business management services for artists and managers, and in-depth royalty audits via our colleagues at Y Royalties.

CC Young provides comprehensive accountancy and taxation services, always with a commitment to the creative community we serve.

Why Should you choose CC Young?

Make a difference – At CC Young we are passionate about what we do and proud of the role we play in supporting the music artists, ensuring they are paid fairly. Be part of our journey.

Serious commitment to growth – personal development is important to us. We will make sure we support your growth and give you broad experience across your role and a personal development allowance.

Our team is our greatest asset, and we have cultivated a workplace culture that’s welcoming, collaborative, and inclusive. We encourage people to be themselves while supporting their growth.

Equal Opportunities

CC Young & Co Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.