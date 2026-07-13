PRS For Music returns to sponsor Women In Music Awards

Music Week is delighted to announce that PRS For Music (alongside charity partner PRS Foundation) is returning as the New Artist award sponsor at the Women In Music Awards.

This year’s edition of the hugely popular daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 9, 2026 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. Table bookings are open now here.

The Women In Music Awards, organised in association with AIM and UK Music, celebrates the achievements of incredible women and female-identifying professionals in the music business – from trailblazing executives to inspirational artists.

Alt Blk Era triumphed as the New Artist winners in 2025.

PRS For Music, which has 190,000 members, ensures songwriters and composers get paid when their music is played, performed or streamed worldwide. In 2025, PRS For Music paid out £1.07 billion in royalties and collected £1.24 billion in revenues

Music Week’s Women in Music Awards is an inspiring and powerful reminder of the people driving positive change across the industry Andrea Czapary Martin

“The future of music is stronger, richer and more exciting when women are empowered to be seen, heard and celebrated,” said Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, PRS For Music. “Through our longstanding support of the New Artist Award, alongside our charity partner PRS Foundation, we recognise the extraordinary talented singer-songwriters who are defining the music moments in arts, culture and entertainment.

“Music Week’s Women in Music Awards is an inspiring and powerful reminder of the people driving positive change across the industry. We look forward to celebrating the voices shaping its future.”

Last year’s sold-out ceremony marked another triumph as we celebrated 11 years of the event, with a host of top names from across the global music business in attendance.

Winners included FKA Twigs for Inspirational Artist, Mofe Soy, Satellite414 senior entertainment publicist, for the Rising Star award (presented by PinkPantheress), and Isabel Garvey, Warner Music’s outgoing COO at the time, who was presented with the Outstanding Contribution award. You can revisit all of the action here.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com