Sam Fender and Olivia Dean's Rein Me In is now the longest-running No.1 single by British artists

Polydor Label Group is celebrating a historic chart milestone as Sam Fender and Olivia Dean’s Rein Me In spends its 16th week at No.1, becoming the longest-running No.1 single by British artists in UK chart history.

In reaching 16 weeks at the summit, Rein Me In has overtaken Wet Wet Wet’s Love Is All Around, which held the British record for more than 30 years after spending 15 weeks at No.1 in 1994. The track now also equals Bryan Adams’ 1991 record (Everything I Do) I Do It For You as the joint second longest-running No.1 single of all time, behind Frankie Laine’s I Believe from 1958.

Released over a year ago, the duet from Polydor’s Sam Fender and Capitol UK’s Olivia Dean took 35 weeks from its first UK chart entry to reach No.1, breaking the record for the longest climb to the top when it first hit the summit in February 2026.

Rein Me In has since become Sam Fender’s first UK No.1 single, the longest-running UK No.1 of the 2020s, and the only single in UK chart history to climb back to No.1 four times during the same chart run. It has now has consumptio to date of 1,992,324 units (Official Charts Company).

“Built through a cross-label collaboration between Polydor Records and Capitol UK, the track reflects PLG’s wider ethos of long-term artist development and creative ambition,” said a statement.

The huge success of Fender and Dean was reflected at the Music Week Awards in May. Polydor Label Group won the coveted Record Company trophy at the Music Week Awards, while Capitol won the A&R category.

Breaking a record that has stood for more than 30 years is a remarkable achievement for Sam and Olivia and we are incredibly proud to have played a part Ben Mortimer

Ben Mortimer, president, Polydor Label Group, said: “From the beginning, we knew that Rein Me In had a rare quality, so it was important to give it the space and support needed to grow. Watching it build has been incredibly rewarding – that kind of sustained success doesn’t happen by accident, it takes brilliant artists and a dedicated team. Breaking a record that has stood for more than 30 years is a remarkable achievement for Sam and Olivia and we are incredibly proud to have played a part.”

Jo Charrington, President, Capitol UK, added: “This is the duet of the decade. What Olivia and Sam have achieved with Rein Me In is incredibly special. To see Olivia’s voice and artistry connect with people on this scale, alongside an artist as brilliant as Sam, has been wonderful to watch.”

Alongside its 16 weeks at No.1, the track has now spent 55 consecutive weeks in the UK Top 40, 28 consecutive weeks in the UK Top 10, and 38 weeks in total inside the UK Top 10. That makes it the longest consecutive Top 40 run in history, the longest Top 10 run in 73 years, the second-longest consecutive Top 10 run ever, and the outright record holder for the most weeks in the UK Top 10 for any non-Christmas single. The track is also only the second single in history to spend a full calendar year in the UK Top 40.

To see Olivia’s voice and artistry connect with people on this scale, alongside an artist as brilliant as Sam, has been wonderful to watch Jo Charrington

The track’s momentum goes beyond its incredible success in the UK. Rein Me In marked Sam Fender’s first ever placement on both the US and Canadian Hot 100 charts, spending, to date, 15 weeks on the US Hot 100 and 17 weeks on the Canadian Hot 100. In Ireland, it became Fender’s first No.1 single and spent 10 weeks at the top of the chart, with 55 weeks in total on the Irish chart.

In the Irish Official Singles Chart, Olivia Dean became the only female artist this decade to simultaneously place four tracks in the Top 10, with So Easy (To Fall In Love), Man I Need, Nice To Each Other and Rein Me In. In the UK, she became the first solo female artist to secure four simultaneous Top 10 entries.

In the Netherlands, Rein Me In became Sam Fender’s first Top 10 single, while Olivia broke a further record after spending 39 consecutive weeks in the Dutch Top 10 across Man I Need, So Easy (To Fall In Love) and Rein Me In – the longest uninterrupted Top 10 run by a female singer in the chart’s history.

The track, which took home Song Of The Year at the 2026 BRIT Awards, also reached No.1 in Australia, becoming Sam Fender’s first ARIA No.1 single, while Olivia Dean replaced herself at the top of the chart as Rein Me In knocked Man I Need from No.1. In New Zealand, the track spent eight weeks at No.2.

PHOTO: Fred Stuart



