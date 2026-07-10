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Charts analysis: Breaking down a new chart record for Rein Me In

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jul 10th 2026 at 5:58PM

Sam Fender & Olivia Dean make chart history as Rein Me In secures its 16th (non-consecutive) week at No.1 to pass Love Is All Around by Wet Wet Wet – a 15-week topper in 1994 - to become the longest-running No.1 ever by a British act.

It thus matches (Everything I Do) I Do It For You by Canadian singer/songwriter Bryan Adams – 16 weeks at No.1 in 1991 – with the only song in chart history to sustain ...

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