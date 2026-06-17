Music Marketing and E-Commerce Manager

We’re looking for someone who wants to bring their e-commerce and music industry expertise to Teenage Cancer Trust, helping us create world-class fan experiences that generate life-changing support for young people with cancer.



You’ll join a talented and supportive team with experience across major labels and touring, and a shared passion for music that shapes everything we do. Working alongside some of the most celebrated names in music, you’ll help deliver artist campaigns, merchandise launches and memorable fan experiences that combine creativity, commercial ambition and meaningful outcomes.



This role combines commercial creativity with fan insight, digital innovation and a deep understanding of music culture to grow audiences, deepen engagement and drive meaningful revenue.



If you’re excited by the idea of joining a kind and ambitious team where your work has cultural relevance, creative freedom and a clear sense of purpose, we’d love to hear from you.







