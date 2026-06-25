Soundmouse appoints David McIninch as general manager

David McIninch has been named general manager of Soundmouse.

In this new role, McIninch will oversee global operations at Soundmouse, the leading music cue sheet reporting and monitoring provider for the broadcast and entertainment production industries. He reports to BMI’s president and COO Todd Horvath and will be based in New York City.

Soundmouse, which was acquired by BMI in June, will continue to operate as an independent entity while drawing on BMI’s support to even further improve the service to its clients, the industry and music creators worldwide.

Dave is a seasoned leader who will work closely with the Soundmouse team to build on their success and accelerate the company’s growth and trajectory Todd Horvath

“I’m excited to welcome David to Soundmouse as its dedicated GM to oversee its client relationships and innovation strategy,” said Todd Horvath. “Dave is a seasoned leader who will work closely with the Soundmouse team across their offices in London, Japan, Korea, Sri Lanka, Bulgaria and Greece, to build on their success and accelerate the company’s growth and trajectory.”

McIninch has more than 20 years of global experience in the technology and finance spaces, building and scaling diverse organisations, leading M&A transactions, and overseeing marketing, sales, strategy and business development. He has joined Soundmouse from Transit Technologies, where he served as chief revenue officer, driving revenue and leading the company’s growth initiatives.

“I’m thrilled to lead Soundmouse during this exciting time of opportunity,” said David McIninch. “The company has established itself as a technology leader and premier service provider in the thriving cue sheet space, and I look forward to working with the team to continue to innovate and even better serve our stakeholders.”

Prior to Transit Technologies, McIninch was the SVP and GM of Fiserv. Among other senior executive roles prior to that, McIninch spent nearly 10 years at ADP, overseeing marketing strategy and international product management.