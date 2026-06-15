Junior Social Producer

CORD is the engine that connects brands, artists, and creators into movements people choose to join. We sit at the intersection of social distribution, music, fashion, and culture - running campaigns for Nike, BAPE, Red Bull, Kendrick Lamar, and Doechii that audiences actively seek out, share, and identify with.

What’s driven our growth is strong creative judgement, proximity to culture, and a grounded understanding of how platforms actually work - paired with systems that let that judgement travel further.

THE ROLE

We’re looking for a Social Producer to join the team and own the creation and execution of short-form social content across client campaigns and CORD’s own platforms. You’ll edit fast, think culturally, and turn briefs into content people actually want to watch and share. You’ll work across client briefs and CORD originals - editing short-form video, managing the CORD WhatsApp community, supporting larger productions, and feeding ideas into the creative process. You need to be across trends before they peak and comfortable operating across music, sport, film, and culture.

WHAT YOU’LL OWN

CORD Platforms and Community

Create original content for CORD’s own social channels across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube

Day-to-day management of the CORD WhatsApp community - driving conversation, driving sign ups to the community and getting the best talent in there, and nurturing that.

Stay ahead of trends, viral moments, and platform algorithm changes - bring culturally relevant ideas before they peak

Share performance updates with colleagues and the wider team

Day-to-day project management of a mentoring programme for aspiring content creators, including leading sessions and mentoring participants

Social Media management

Developing content ideas for artists & brands CORD supports, thinking creatively about what will connect with their audience

Organising and maintaining content calendars for artist/brand social accounts

Regular check-ins with client to align on direction, approvals and priorities

Scheduling posts and ensuring content goes out on time

Keeping calendars and internal systems up to date so the team has visibility

Production Support

Support the Production team on larger shoots and productions as required

Contribute to creative ideation for both CORD originals and client briefs

YOU’RE RIGHT FOR THIS IF

You have strong experience editing for TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts and know what makes content stop the scroll

You have a deep understanding of black & pop music culture in both the UK and US

You’re proficient in Adobe Premiere Pro, CapCut, or similar tools and can turn around content at pace

You have a genuine creative voice and a strong sense of social-first storytelling

You’re detail-oriented under pressure and can manage multiple briefs without quality dropping

You’re willing to develop new technical skills and grow with the role

You can work with people - mentoring, running sessions, and holding yourself accountably in a team environment

DETAILS

Contract: Permanent

Start Date: ASAP

Location: 4 days in-office (Brick Lane, Shoreditch), 1 days remote

Salary: £30K P/A

Reports to: Head of Operations