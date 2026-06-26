Punch to sponsor Women In Music Awards 2026

Music Week is delighted to announce that creative development agency and label Punch is the branding sponsor for the Women In Music Awards 2026.

This year’s edition of the hugely popular daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 9, 2026 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. Table bookings are open now here.

The Women In Music Awards, organised in association with AIM and UK Music, celebrates the achievements of incredible women and female-identifying professionals in the music business – from trailblazing executives to inspirational artists.

Punch is an award-winning creative development agency transforming lives through music. Founded in Birmingham in 1997 as a grassroots Black music record store, Punch has grown into one of the UK's leading organisations championing Black music, arts and culture through talent development, artistic programming, national touring, our independent record label and community participation.

Working across music, film, visual arts, photography, dance and interdisciplinary practice, Punch creates major projects, events and opportunities for underrepresented artists to develop, connect and thrive. Through programmes, commissions and partnerships, the organisation supports hundreds of emerging creatives each year while driving greater equity, representation and innovation across the UK's cultural landscape.

"The Women in Music Awards is one of the most important celebrations in our industry, recognising the standout talent, leadership and passion that drives the music industry forward,” said Ammo Talwar MBE, CEO of Punch Records. “I’m really looking forward to celebrating this year’s nominees, all of whom are making a significant impact and helping to shape the future of music."

The Women in Music Awards is one of the most important celebrations in our industry, recognising the standout talent, leadership and passion that drives the music industry forward Ammo Talwar

Last year’s sold-out ceremony marked another triumph as we celebrated 11 years of the event, with a host of top names from across the global music business in attendance.

Winners included FKA Twigs being presented with the Inspirational Artist award by Skunk Anansie’s Skin (also a previous winner), Mofe Soy, Satellite414 senior entertainment publicist, being presented with the Rising Star award by PinkPantheress, and Isabel Garvey, Warner Music’s outgoing COO at the time, presented with the Outstanding Contribution award by her friend and former EMI exec Baroness Hazarika. You can revisit all of the action here.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com