Position: Accountant

Department: Business Services Department



Duties to Include

Preparation of Year End Financial Statements for Limited Companies, Limited Liability Partnerships and Sole Traders

Preparation of Monthly and Quarterly Management Accounts.

To work with bookkeepers and trainee accountants in order to meet client compliance requirements and accounting deadlines.

To assist the Head of Department with ad hoc projects as they arise

Skills & Qualifications Required

2 years+ working at a music industry accounting firm or similar.

Qualified ACCA/ ACA

Experience in Accounts Preparation Required

Knowledge, Attitude & Behaviors Required

Good working knowledge of CCH Accounts Production Software or similar, Sage Line 50 and Xero;

Ability to produce Accounts Working Papers to high standard;

Ability to exercise judgement and consideration in respect of presentation of financial information;

Ability to prioritise workload and manage a portfolio of clients with guidance;

Good Interpersonal skills. Confident and professional in communicating with clients and staff;

Attention to detail;

Ability to work well with others within a team;

“Go – with – the – flow” attitude; i.e. ability to be able to change the plan in order to accommodate urgent matters which may occur during the day; and

Ability to work to deadlines and produce accurate work whilst under pressure.

Why Should you choose CC Young?

Make a difference – At CC Young we are passionate about what we do and proud of the role we play in supporting the music artists, ensuring they are paid fairly. Be part of our journey.

Serious commitment to growth – personal development is important to us. We will make sure we support your growth and give you broad experience across your role and a personal development allowance.

Our team is our greatest asset, and we have cultivated a workplace culture that’s welcoming, collaborative, and inclusive. We encourage people to be themselves while supporting their growth.

Our Story

Based in the City of London, CC Young are one of the leading music specialist firms of accountants and tax advisors, with offices in London, Stockholm and Los Angeles.



For nearly 30 years, we’ve been champions of music creators, advocating for the rights of artists, songwriters, and their teams.



Our mission goes beyond numbers, we ensure our artists they are paid fairly and financially protected in an ever-changing industry.



Our firm has grown steadily, expanding into specialist departments covering tax, touring, recording, publishing, business management services for artists and managers, and in-depth royalty audits via our colleagues at Y Royalties.



CC Young provides comprehensive accountancy and taxation services, always with a commitment to the creative community we serve.



Equal Opportunities

CC Young & Co Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.