Madonna breaks 20-year record as Danceteria becomes her fourth club chart No.1 of 2026

Madonna has hit No.1 on Music Week’s Commercial Pop club chart with Danceteria from new chart-topping album Confessions II.

Confessions II (Warner Records) debuted at No.1 on the albums chart earlier this month – her 13th chart-topper – and is at No.14 in the latest rundown. Madonna’s 15th studio LP, which became her first chart-topper in 14 years, has consumption to date of 61,624 units (Official Charts) after three weeks in the Top 20.

Meanwhile, Danceteria remains in the Top 100 of the official singles chart after peaking at No.38. It has amassed more than 14 million streams globally on Spotify.

As a standout track from the album – which is billed as a sequel to 2005’s Confessions On A Dance Floor – Danceteria has also made a major impact on the Commercial Pop club chart.

After debuting last week at No.3, it has now climbed to the summit, even though it has so far only been serviced in its original album mix and a clean edit.

As revealed in Alan Jones’ analysis, Madonna went four years without topping the Commercial Pop club chart until her triumphant return earlier this year.

With the ascent of Danceteria, Madonna now has her fourth No.1 on the Commercial Pop club chart in just three months with tracks from her Confessions II album – the most for any act in such a short period of time for at least 20 years.

Madonna launched this incredible body of work straight to the dancefloor, honoured her lifelong bond with the LGBTQ+ community, and reminded us all how music can still unite, uplift and push boundaries Jen Ivory

It follows Commercial Pop club chart No.1s for I Feel So Free, which topped the chart in May, after being serviced in a Peggy Gou mix; Sabrina Carpenter collaboration, Bring Your Love, which has appeared in mixes by producer/co-writer Stuart Price and Honey Dijon, and also topped the chart in May; and Love Sensation, No.1 in June in its original mix, but since serviced in mixes by Floorplan and Salute.

Jen Ivory, MD of Parlophone, Warner Records/Parlophone Label Group, said: “Madonna launched this incredible body of work straight to the dancefloor, honoured her lifelong bond with the LGBTQ+ community, and reminded us all how music can still unite, uplift and push boundaries.”

Producer Stuart Price added: "It’s wonderful that with the support of the label the artist's vision of openly sharing music has been so warmly embraced and yielded this unique statistic."

PHOTO: Rafael Pavarotti