Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Madonna's Confessions sequel becomes her 13th No.1 album

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jul 10th 2026 at 5:57PM

Confessions, they say, are good for the soul – for Madonna, they’re also good for the chart résumé: Confessions On A Dance Floor was No.1 in 2005, and sequel Confessions II debuts atop the chart this week.

Madonna’s first No.1 since MDNA in 2012, Confessions II racks up first week consumption of 48,502 units (13,841 CDs, 20,758 vinyl albums, 846 cassettes, 6,577 digital downloads and 6,480 sales-equivalent streams) – 78.14% above the 27,227 units her last studio album, Madame ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2026