Confessions, they say, are good for the soul – for Madonna, they’re also good for the chart résumé: Confessions On A Dance Floor was No.1 in 2005, and sequel Confessions II debuts atop the chart this week.

Madonna’s first No.1 since MDNA in 2012, Confessions II racks up first week consumption of 48,502 units (13,841 CDs, 20,758 vinyl albums, 846 cassettes, 6,577 digital downloads and 6,480 sales-equivalent streams) – 78.14% above the 27,227 units her last studio album, Madame ...