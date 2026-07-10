Following return to Warner, Madonna scores first No.1 album and highest sales week in 14 years

Madonna has achieved a 13th No.1 album in the UK with Confessions II (Warner Records) – a sequel to 2005’s Confessions On A Dance Floor. It means that she has become the first US female artist to earn No.1 albums across five decades

Confessions II, her 15th studio album, also marks Madonna’s return to Warner Music for a studio album (following the catalogue release of the remix compilation album Finally Enough Love in 2022). Madonna spent much of her career with Warner (including Sire/Maverick and Warner Bros, now Warner Records), apart from three albums in the 2010s with Interscope.

With Confessions II, Warner Music and Madonna have achieved the US superstar’s first UK No.1 album in 14 years with opening consumption of 48,502 units (Official Charts Company), including 35,445 physical copies, 6,577 downloads and 6,480 sales-equivalent streams.

As well as topping the chart, Confessions II secured Madonna’s biggest opening since MDNA (Polydor/Interscope) debuted at No.1 in March 2012 with 56,335 units.

Confessions II’s week one result is 78.1% higher than the 27,227 units for previous album Madame X, which debuted at No.2 in 2019. In fact, Confessions II outperformed Madame X on its first day on sale thanks to strong pre-orders.

Jen Ivory, MD of Parlophone, Warner Records/Parlophone Label Group, said: "With Confessions II, Madonna has once again defined the zeitgeist. Together with Stuart Price, she's delivered one of her best-received albums yet and proved that her only real competition is her own legacy.”

With Confessions II, Madonna has once again defined the zeitgeist Jen Ivory

“Madonna launched this incredible body of work straight to the dancefloor, honoured her lifelong bond with the LGBTQ+ community, and reminded us all how music can still unite, uplift, and push boundaries,” added Ivory. “It's great to see her take the top spot in the albums chart, which is where she belongs."

Madonna reunited with Stuart Price for the dance album of 16 continuous mixed tracks. Confessions II features her daughter, Lola Leon (The Test), as well as collaborations with Martin Garrix (Bizarre) and Stromae (My Sins Are My Saviour).

Producers Andrew Watt and Cirkuit joined Stuart Price on L.E.S. Girl and standout track Danceteria, a new entry at No.38 (11,124 units) – Madonna’s 74th Top 40 hit. Danceteria was added to both the BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 playlists this week.

Sabrina Carpenter collaboration Bring Your Love, which reached the Top 30 in May, returned to the chart at No.63 with a surge in consumption of 95.9% week-on-week (8,228 units).

Madonna’s remix compilation Finally Enough Love (Rhino) also saw a consumption boost of 6.5% week-on-week, as it edged up 63-61 on the albums chart. With 77 weeks in the Top 100 since debuting and peaking at No.3 in August 2022, Finally Enough Love has consumption to date of 361,432 units.

Madonna will co-headline the halftime show for the FIFA World Cup 26 Final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium. The concert with co-headliners Justin Bieber, Shakira and BTS will have an expected global audience exceeding 1.5 billion viewers.

Click here to read our Hitmakers interview with Stuart Price on the making of Hung Up from Confessions On A Dance Floor.

PHOTO: Rafael Pavarotti