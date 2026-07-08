Warner Music promotes Howard Corner to lead ADA's EMEA regional expansion

Warner Music Group has unveiled a major strategic expansion of independent distribution and label services division ADA across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

“The moves are designed to supercharge ADA’s regional operations, integrate advanced tech solutions, and unify its fast-growing regional footprint,” said a statement.

Howard Corner has been appointed to the newly created role of head of ADA, EMEA, effective immediately.

Corner, who will also retain his current position as managing director of ADA UK, will be responsible for expanding ADA’s regional capabilities, recruiting executive talent and establishing an EMEA-wide A&R and commercial structure.

Based in London, Corner reports to Simon Robson, president, Recorded Music, EMEA, WMG. He will collaborate closely with Warner Music’s local territory heads across the EMEA region, who continue to oversee their respective domestic ADA operations.

Corner has more than 13 years of leadership experience within WMG, having led ADA UK since 2013. ADA won in the Artist & Label Services category at the Music Week Awards this year.

“Renowned for bridging major-label resources with independent agility, Corner has driven substantial growth for the UK division,” said the statement.

Under his tenure, ADA UK has championed breakout talent and partnered with global superstars, including Central Cee, Daft Punk, Kylie Minogue, Major Lazer, Noel Gallagher, Nemzzz, Stormzy and Sonny Fodera, alongside partnerships with labels such as VP Greensleeves, Cherry Red, London Music, Nuclear Blast & Defected.

To further elevate its partner offering, ADA will fully integrate with the proprietary technology of Revelator, the B2B music platform acquired by WMG earlier this year. Revelator specialises in digital distribution, rights management, royalty accounting and real-time analytics.

WMG will officially align its regional distributors in Africa and the Middle East under the core ADA brand. In the coming months, Africori (fully acquired by WMG in 2025) and Qanawat Music (acquired in 2022) will become respectively known as ADA x Africori and ADA x Qanawat Music, in order to help establish a cohesive identity across the whole EMEA region.

Adam Tiran was recently named as the new general manager of Africori. It follows Yoel Kenan's decision to step down as CEO.

To supercharge the momentum of our artist and label services business, we’re bringing in a seasoned leader who deeply understands the nuances of the indie ecosystem Simon Robson

Howard Corner, head of ADA, EMEA, said: "The EMEA landscape is teeming with brilliant independent talent and entrepreneurial labels looking for a partner that can scale their vision globally without sacrificing local agility. I’m incredibly excited to step into this regional role and work alongside our exceptional territory heads to elevate ADA’s offering.

“By integrating Revelator's game-changing technology and officially welcoming ADA x Africori and ADA x Qanawat Music into the family, we’re creating an unmatched, tech-driven partner for the independent community."

Simon Robson, president, Recorded Music, EMEA, Warner Music Group, added: "To supercharge the momentum of our artist and label services business, we’re bringing in a seasoned leader who deeply understands the nuances of the indie ecosystem. Howard’s proven track record, fierce commercial drive, and profound respect for independent music culture make him the ideal exec to support our local teams and drive regional growth. Armed with Revelator's cutting-edge platform, Howard and the team are perfectly positioned to redefine what a global music partner can look like."

I’m incredibly excited to step into this regional role and work alongside our exceptional territory heads to elevate ADA’s offering Howard Corner

ADA UK recently signed an innovative new agreement with chart-topping breakout band The K’s alongside Warner Music and LAB Records. The company is also seeing chart success with hitmaker and dance star Sonny Fodera’s new Top 20 album, Can We Do It All Again?, along with the continued streaming impact for rap star EsDeeKid.

Speaking to Music Week earlier this year, Howard Corner said: “The philosophy is to work with great people. It’s also about employing great people, uncovering commercial opportunities and sustaining great relationships.”

“It’s about identifying where you can bring value,” he added. “It doesn’t happen overnight; you need to build rapport and trust… Everyone’s different and what people need is a little bit different. But what we do – and this is really important to me – is that we give everybody agency. You need to encourage your staff to build and own relationships. I loathe micromanagement. People can always turn around and ask for advice or help, but you have to give them the space to develop.”

Speaking about ADA’s success across multiple genres, Corner said: “It really comes back to the fact that we’re not a hits business; we’re a partnerships business. Look, everyone wants to have successful records and do as well as possible. That’s the name of the game: to help people get as much of their great music from their great acts out to as many fans as possible. But your business doesn’t need to be predicated on hits. And with independents, I think you can work in genres and cultures that you know and build communities. And we’ll always want to be part of that. We’re in dance, we’re in hard rock, we’re in rap, we’re in reggae, we’re in classical.”

Subscribers can read the full interview with Howard Corner and ADA UK general manager Alice Frost here.