Jay-Z announces only UK show of 2026

Jay-Z and Roc Nation have announced a London date at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the rap icon's only UK show of the year.

Set for Friday, September 4, 2026, the stop joins previously announced Jay-Z30 performances at Stade de France in Paris on September 10 and Los Angeles' So-Fi Stadium on October 23.

The shows are billed as honouring Jay-Z’s 30-year career and "legacy through music from across his iconic catalogue that has influenced generations".

Tickets for the London date will be available starting Thursday, July 9 at 10am local time via presales. The general on-sale will begin at 10am local time this Friday, July 10.

The announcement comes ahead of Jay-Z's upcoming sold-out run in the US at New York's Yankee Stadium this week.

The rapper last toured the UK in 2018 as part of his On The Run II trek with Beyoncé, visiting stadiums in Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Beyoncé holds the record for the highest gross and total tickets for a single residency at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after welcoming more than 275,000 fans for her six-night stint at the venue last year.

The Grammy-winning US superstar surpassed the benchmark she previously set with five sold-out nights at the venue during her Renaissance World Tour in 2023.