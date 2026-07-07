Poet's plagiarism lawsuit against Taylor Swift dismissed

A lawsuit accusing Taylor Swift of plagiarising a Florida woman's poetry for more than a dozen songs has been dismissed by a federal judge.

Plaintiff Kimberly Marasco claimed Swift copied phrases from her poetry books for songs including Down Bad and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart from the singer’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department.

But US District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that Marasco's poems did not contain copyrightable expression and she did not present a plausible claim of copying, with any similarities with Swift’s work consisting only of "unprotectable ideas, themes, metaphors, and isolated words".

These are quintessential themes, concepts, and isolated words – exactly the kind of material copyright law does not protect US District Judge Aileen Cannon

“These are quintessential themes, concepts, and isolated words – exactly the kind of material copyright law does not protect,” wrote the judge, according to court documents obtained by People.

An earlier version of Marasco’s lawsuit was dismissed last December. Regarding the new allegations, the judge wrote: "the works are not even substantially similar – a point ​plaintiff effectively concedes by characterising the alleged copying ​as 'paraphrase[s],' 'rephrase[s],' and ⁠copying with 'minor word substitutions.'"

Reuters reports that Marasco, who represented herself, has indicated she will appeal the ruling. As the case was dismissed with prejudice, Marasco cannot amend her complaint.

Lawyers for the defendants, also including Universal Music Group and Republic Records, are yet to comment.