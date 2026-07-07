CVC Capital Partners to take majority stake in DistroKid

Private markets investment firm CVC Capital Partners has agreed to acquire a majority stake in music distributor DistroKid via CVC Capital Partners IX.

DistroKid's longtime investor Insight Partners will retain a significant minority interest.

Founded in 2013, New York-headquartered DistroKid says it distributes roughly 40% of all new music in the world. It offers tools for independent musicians, including music and video distribution, instant mastering, direct-to-fan experiences, on-demand and custom merchandise.

Phil Bauer will continue to lead DistroKid as president alongside the company's existing leadership team

"We've been incredibly impressed by what Phil and the entire DistroKid team have built," said Sebastian Künne, a partner at CVC Capital Partners. "DistroKid has earned the trust of millions of artists by staying focused on what they need most. We look forward to partnering with Phil and his team, drawing on our experience across music, entertainment and consumer subscription businesses to help DistroKid support the next generation of artists around the world."

DistroKid has transformed how independent artists share their music with the world Devan Parekh, Insight Partners

The deal is expected to close in Q3 this year, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“DistroKid has transformed how independent artists share their music with the world,” said Deven Parekh, MD at Insight Partners. “We’re proud of our partnership with Phil and the DistroKid team and are excited to continue supporting the company alongside CVC.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and The Raine Group served as financial advisors to DistroKid.

CVC previously invested in live entertainment group Superstruct in 2024 alongside KKR.