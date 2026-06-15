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Feeling supersonic: Bristol's Aviva Arena to open up 'huge market' for touring artists

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Jun 15th 2026 at 7:55PM

With work underway on the city’s first arena, YTL Live CEO Andrew Billingham talks big ambitions and strong demand for the 20,000-capacity venue

PHOTOS: YTL Live

The chief exec behind the long-awaited new arena for Bristol has spoken about serving the region’s “hugely untapped market” for live music.

With a 20,000-capacity, Aviva Arena will be one of the largest venues of its kind in the UK – as well as being a first for the West of England. 

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