Aviva Arena previews 20,000-capacity venue's interior in new film

Aviva Arena is making progress as it targets a late 2028 opening.

Music Week just published a new interview with Andrew Billingham, CEO of operating company YTL Live, about their plans for the venue in Bristol.

YTL Live has now released a new film, in order to showcase the arena’s interior and surrounding areas. It features a hand-crafted scale model made in Bristol.

Aviva Arena is expected to host more than 120 major events each year, welcoming over 1.4 million visitors.

It is the latest addition to Aviva’s portfolio of venues, joining Aviva Stadium in Dublin and Aviva Studios in Manchester.

Phoebe Barter, Aviva’s Group brand director, said: "Aviva Arena will become a landmark destination for the South West of England, transforming Bristol’s iconic Brabazon Hangars – birthplace of all the UK’s Concorde supersonic jets –into a state-of-the-art live entertainment destination, together with the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and Aviva Studios in Manchester.

"It’s about bringing Aviva Arena to life now, well ahead of opening. Through the magic of stop-motion film and a beautiful model crafted in Bristol, people can start to imagine the experiences it will deliver from late 2028 onwards – from iconic music and major sporting events to unforgettable shared moments that will define the venue for years to come."

Andrew Billingham, CEO YTL Live, said: “Aviva Arena represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a world-class destination for live entertainment in the South West of England. This film offers an exciting glimpse of what’s to come, helping people visualise the scale, ambition and energy of the venue years before the doors open.”

“The transformation of the historic Brabazon Hangars into a 20,000-capacity arena is already capturing imaginations, and this beautifully crafted model brings that vision to life in a unique and engaging way. We’re proud to be working with Aviva to create a venue that will attract the biggest artists, sporting events and live experiences to the West of England, while celebrating Bristol’s remarkable heritage and creative spirit.”