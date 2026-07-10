Decca Classics signs Sir Anthony Hopkins as a composer

Decca Classics has signed Sir Anthony Hopkins as a composer.

The Academy Award-winning actor will release his first recording with the label next month, bringing together a selection of orchestral works written across more than six decades.

Life Is A Dream, released on August 21, is described as his most personal musical project to date.

Performed by Grammy-winning conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Philharmonia Orchestra, the album presents new recordings of original works inspired by Hopkins’ family, Wales and a lifetime of experience.

Laura Monks, president of Decca, said: “It is such a privilege to have the great Sir Anthony Hopkins join Decca Classics. His depth of talent and classical music knowledge, honed over a lifetime, is a joy to celebrate with this new album. Hearing his incredible compositions come to life at the recording sessions in London with Gustavo Dudamel and the Philharmonia Orchestra was a once in a lifetime experience that we are excited to bring to the world.”

Born in Port Talbot, Wales, Hopkins began playing the piano at the age of four and was performing Beethoven and Chopin just a few years later. He was composing music for local plays as a teenager in the 1950s.

His depth of talent and classical music knowledge, honed over a lifetime, is a joy to celebrate with this new album Laura Monks

Sir Anthony Hopkins said of the signing: “My whole life is a dream. Signing with Decca is the honour of a lifetime. It has been a true privilege to collaborate with the distinguished Philharmonia Orchestra and the virtuoso soloists, cellist Gregorio Nieto and classical pianist Sergio Tiempo.

“My deepest gratitude and respect go to Maestro Gustavo Dudamel, whose artistry is an integral part of this musical journey. With the graceful precision of his baton, he transformed each note with profound and indelible meaning, creating a pictorial landscape that invites the listener to feel and imagine something uniquely personal.”

Gustavo Dudamel said: "Sir Anthony Hopkins is one of those rare artists whose creative voice transcends any single medium. The same depth of imagination, humanity and emotional truth that has defined his extraordinary work on stage and screen is present in his music.”

Alongside Gustavo Dudamel and the Philharmonia, the recording features pianist Sergio Tiempo, cellist Gregorio Nieto, The Bach Choir and the Boy Choristers of Winchester Cathedral. The album was recorded at Alexandra Palace, London in April 2026.

PHOTO: Charlie Gray