Reservoir signs hip-hop star T.I. to publishing deal

Reservoir Media has signed a publishing deal with hip-hop star T.I.

Under the agreement, Reservoir will work alongside T.I. across his entire publishing catalogue, spanning his past releases and future works, including new album Kill The King, which he has described as his “final album”.

Tip “T.I.” Harris is a Grammy-winning artist with a career spanning music, fashion, film and television. His list of collaborators includes Jay-Z, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, Eminem, Nelly and Mariah Carey, among others.

T.I. has sold more than 14 million albums worldwide and has released 11 studio albums, more than 100 singles, and 13 mixtapes.

His multi-platinum album Paper Trail featured appearances by Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, and many others. Four of the album’s singles peaked within the Top 5 of the US Hot 100.

In addition to his music career, T.I. owns two clothing brands, has appeared in films and TV shows, and founded the social justice charity Us or Else. It led to the release of the compilation album entitled Us Or Else: Letter To The System, featuring Reservoir’s Killer Mike, plus Quavo and Meek Mill, among others.

On the deal, T.I. said: “I’m very excited about building a strong partnership with Reservoir as we work together to diversify the business and expand the reach of my catalogue.”

His crossover successes and enduring popularity have proven time and again how much his music resonates with fans Faith Newman

Faith Newman, Reservoir executive vice president of A&R and catalogue development, said: “T.I. has been dubbed the ‘King of the South’ for putting Atlanta’s rap scene on the map, which helped shape the trajectory of the genre of hip-hop for the past 20 plus years. His crossover successes and enduring popularity have proven time and again how much his music resonates with fans. It’s an honour to partner with him on continuing to carve out the legacy of these cultural touchpoints he has created.”

"T.I. is one of those rare powerhouses whose music has real cultural significance and staying power," added Rell Lafargue, president and chief operating officer at Reservoir. "Our focus has always been to grow our roster with world-class music, and welcoming one of rap and hip-hop's most influential artists and bodies of work to Reservoir reinforces that mission. This partnership with T.I. also doubles down on our long-standing commitment to the genre's storied history and promising future."

T.I. was represented on this transaction by Steven G Shapiro and Ed Paparo of the law firm Davis, Shapiro, Lewit & Grabel, LLP.

PHOTO: (L-R) Golnar Khosrowshahi (CEO, Reservoir), T.I., Faith Newman (Executive Vice President of A&R and Catalogue Development Reservoir) & Rell Lafargue (President, Reservoir)