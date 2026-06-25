Reservoir expands presence in Latin music market with TU Publishing joint venture

Reservoir Media has unveiled a joint venture with Latin music company TU Publishing.

Under the agreement, Reservoir will serve as the publisher for all current and future writers signed to TU Publishing, as well as catalogues acquired by the company, providing marketing and administrative services.

The deal further expands Reservoir’s portfolio and presence in the Latin music market.

Led by catalogue broker and A&R executive Denny Marte, TU Publishing specialises in identifying, developing and representing the next generation of Latin songwriters and producers working across Latin pop, hip-hop and R&B.

“Through a creator-first approach and deep relationships throughout the Latin music ecosystem, TU Publishing and Reservoir are focused on building a premier roster of hitmakers and creating opportunities for collaboration among some of the industry’s most in-demand talent,” said a statement.

In line with that creative strategy, Reservoir and TU Publishing have joined forces to co-sponsor a series of writing camps designed to connect emerging and established creators. To date, the camps have resulted in cuts with major artists, including collaborations by TU Publishing’s ToMy, who has forthcoming releases with Luis Fonsi and Manuel Turizo.

The two companies recently hosted a writing camp in Miami, in partnership with TikTok, and additional camps are planned for later in the year.

Prior to founding TU Publishing in 2025, Denny Marte established himself as an A&R executive in the Latin market, and across genres including hip-hop, pop, R&B, and rock.

“After years of working closely with Reservoir's Donna Caseine, Rell Lafargue, Abe Choe, and the entire Reservoir team, choosing them as the administrator for my new publishing entity was an easy decision,” said Marte. “Their expertise, transparency and commitment to songwriters made them the perfect fit for this next chapter.”

We’re excited to provide Reservoir’s network and global operations to build something really impactful together Donna Caseine

He added: “TU Publishing is already off to a strong start with exciting upcoming releases, and we're looking forward to building a world-class catalogue together with Reservoir as our partner.”

Donna Caseine, Reservoir executive vice president, global creative director, said: “Reservoir has worked with Denny on several deals over the last couple of years, and we’ve established a really trusting relationship. That foundation has evolved organically into our new partnership with TU Publishing.”

She added: “I have been so energised by the music I’ve heard so far, and I’m confident the collaborative spirit between Reservoir and TU will lead to some fantastic records. We’re excited to provide Reservoir’s network and global operations to build something really impactful together.”

Reservoir President and COO Rell Lafargue added: “Latin music continues to be one of the most dynamic and influential sectors worldwide and our partnership with TU Publishing reflects Reservoir’s continued commitment to investing in high-growth areas of the global music market. Through this partnership, we are expanding our presence in the space, while creating new opportunities for songwriters and producers to develop their careers and create the next global hit.”