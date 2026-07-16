Reservoir Media acquires Nacional Records and publishing arm in Latin music expansion

In a significant expansion of its Latin music strategy, Reservoir Media has acquired the catalogue of independent label Nacional Records and its publishing arm, Canciones Nacionales.

The companies have also entered a new joint venture to sign and develop recording artists and songwriters.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2005 by Tomas Cookman, Nacional has developed artists across various Spanish-speaking markets and genres. Its roster and catalogue include artists such as Ana Tijoux, Nortec Collective, Bomba Estereo, Tom Tom Club, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, Aterciopelados, DJ Bitman, YADAM, La Vida Boheme, Jungle Fire and Cheo.

The label, which earned its first Latin Grammy for Best Alternative Album in 2007 with Aterciopelados' Oye, has released albums from acts including Manu Chao, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Jarabe de Palo and Los Amigos Invisibles, among many others. It has picked up more than 100 Grammy and Latin Grammy wins and nominations in total.

We've been deliberate about expanding Reservoir’s presence in Latin music, and this partnership is a transformational step in that strategy Rell Lafargue, Reservoir Media

Reservoir president and COO Rell Lafargue said: "Over the last two decades, Nacional has cemented itself as one of the most influential independent music companies in the Latin market, with an incredible catalogue and exceptional talent.

"We've been deliberate about expanding Reservoir’s presence in Latin music, and this partnership is a transformational step in that strategy. It strengthens both our recorded music and publishing businesses while positioning us to invest in the next generation of Latin artists and songwriters. We’re proud to welcome Nacional to Reservoir and continue building on its remarkable legacy."

Cookman, who is also an artist manager and a partner in booking and management firm Magnus Talent Agency, founded the Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC), which returns on July 28 at the Intercontinental Hotel New York Times Square in New York. Reservoir has joined as a sponsor.

"I have long been a fan of what Golnar [Khosrowshahi, founder/CEO] and Rell have built at Reservoir," added Cookman. "We initially met a few years ago and developed a mutual respect for each other’s work – until it became obvious that we should now build together. I feel we share the same work ethic and, equally as important, a love of music and the industry that supports it.

"I look forward to what comes next for our current and future artists and writers. We look forward to working together to expand the Reservoir footprint in Latin music and culture.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Golnar Khosrowshahi (Founder & CEO, Reservoir), Tomas Cookman (Nacional Records Founder), Rell Lafargue (President & COO, Reservoir)