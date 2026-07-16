Olivia Dean tops albums and singles rankings at 2026 mid-way point

Olivia Dean is leading the way for albums and singles consumption at the mid-way point of 2026.

As previously reported, Olivia Dean’s second album, The Art Of Loving (Capitol), is the frontrunner this year with consumption of 403,604 units in 2026 (Official Charts Company). It has total consumption to date of 682,057 units since its release in September 2025.

Dean has also celebrated her inaugural shows at The O2 this spring and summer.

With the biggest opening sales of the year, Harry Styles is No.3 overall this year with consumption of 352,482 units for Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally (making it the biggest album release of 2026 so far). Fuelled by interest in the movie biopic, Michael Jackson’s The Essential is at No.2 (370,940 units in 2026).

Olivia Dean’s dominance extends to the singles chart for the year to date, with Man I Need at the top with 2026 consumption of 1,425,225 units (2,524,980 units in total).

Dean is also at No.2 with Polydor-signed Sam Fender on Rein Me In (1,307,611 units in 2026/1,992,324 units to date), which is making a bid for the record to be the longest-running No.1 ever. It is already the longest-running No.1 single for British artists.

Polydor Label Group won the Record Company trophy at the Music Week Awards, while Capitol triumphed in the A&R category.

UK talent makes a strong showing in the overall Top 10 singles for the year to date, including Raye at No.3 with Where Is My Husband! (904,391 units in 2026/1,511,515 units to date), Raindance by Dave & Tems at No.4 (895,191 units in 2026/ 1,133,350 units to date) and Olivia Dean with So Easy (To Fall In Love) at No.6 (820,914 units in 2026/1,198,846 units to date). Dean is also at No.13 with Nice To Each Other and has five more tracks in the Top 50 for the year to date.

Bella Kay’s I Love It I Love It I Love It is the biggest new single release of 2026 so far at No.7 overall (802,012 units).

Just outside the Top 10, PinkPantheress is at No.11 for the year to date with Stateside (698,204 units), while Sienna Spiro is at No.18 with Die On This Hill (549,530 units).

Spiro also has the biggest week for a debut album so far this year with Visitor (Capitol), which made its bow at No.2 with 27,614 units. Myles Smith briefly held the record after charting at No.1 with debut album My Mess, My Heart, My Life (22,679 opening week units).