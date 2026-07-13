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The Rolling Stones chase 15th chart-topping album with Foreign Tongues

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Monday, Jul 13th 2026 at 6:00PM

The Rolling Stones have raced ahead at the top of the albums chart with their 25th studio LP Foreign Tongues

The legendary rock band's first album since 2023's Hackney Diamonds, Foreign Tongues has notched up 27,316 sales to date, according to Monday's Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash.

The Stones, who are chasing their 15th UK chart-topper – 62 years after their eponymous debut topped the chart in 1964 – hold a healthy lead over the deluxe reissue of ...

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