LIVE Trust reveals £1 million funding boost for UK grassroots live music

LIVE Trust, the UK live music fund supported by a voluntary £1 levy on tickets for shows with a capacity of more than 5,000, has announced a £1 million boost for UK grassroots live music.

The funding provides financial support to those working across live music, including artists, venue operators, promoters, festival organisers and more.

Earlier this year, LIVE Trust distributed £500,000 through its Phase One funding programme, which has already helped 372 venues, 211 shows and 81 festivals across the UK.

The charity's latest pledge doubles the amount of funding distributed through its Phase Two scheme, bringing the overall total to £1.5m. It includes:

Since launching in January 2025, LIVE Trust has secured more than six million ticket pledges, working with 10 promoters across more than 100 tours.

“In just over a year, LIVE Trust has shown what the live music industry can achieve when it works together,” said LIVE Trust chair Kirsty McShannon. “We set out to create a long-term way of supporting grassroots live music and the response has been overwhelming. Every artist, promoter, venue, and festival that contributes helps secure the future of live music across the UK.”

Britain’s iconic music scene relies on our ability to put on great live shows, and it’s encouraging to see the major players stepping up to support the grassroots talent that makes music so special Ian Murray MP

Jon Collins, CEO of the LIVE Trust, said: “LIVE Trust is already proving that money raised by the industry can be distributed quickly and effectively. Phase Two enables us to build on that success by continuing to support core programmes while working with new ones to deliver targeted support for those facing additional barriers. We are incredibly excited about the opportunities ahead, and I would like to thank every promoter, manager, venue, agent, and artist who has stepped forward to support this vital work.”

LIVE Trust is already working towards the next funding round, allowing more programmes to apply for support. As more tours and live events choose to include the voluntary £1 ticket contribution, the trust expects to increase the support available for the UK's grassroots live music ecosystem.

The announcement comes as the government launches its Music Plan, which recognises LIVE Trust’s contribution to supporting grassroots live music.

"Britain’s iconic music scene relies on our ability to put on great live shows, and it’s encouraging to see the major players stepping up to support the grassroots talent that makes music so special,” said Creative Industries Minister Ian Murray MP. “This second round of funding is a testament to the growing momentum behind the Trust, and the very real difference it is making to the pipeline of UK talent. We would encourage all promoters and artists to do even more with this industry initiative.

"The government is fully committed to supporting grassroots music, and our Music Plan published today underlines that commitment. We will continue to work hand in hand with the industry to nurture the emerging stars of the future."