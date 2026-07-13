Government unveils new Music Plan with initiatives for exports, education and mid-career artists

The UK government has unveiled a raft of new measures – covering exports, licensing, music education and funding for artists and teams – as part of a new long-term Music Plan to back the music sector.

While the country awaits the incoming, music-friendly Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who made a surprise appearance at the O2 Silver Clef Awards last week, there are already signs his administration will be more proactive when it comes to supporting the industry.

It follows the disappointment that action on ticket touts was not made a priority ultimately, under Sir Keir Starmer’s government, as well as a successful battle by the collective music community over a government proposal for a text and data mining exception for AI firms.

The latest funding initiatives and programmes were announced by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy in front of an audience of industry figures at the UK Music summer party. Nandy, who is an ally of Burnham and the neighbouring MP in Wigan, said last week that his government would be “faster and bolder”.

While the music industry is still waiting for a tax credit system to encourage music production, in line with other creative sectors including film, TV and video games, the latest announcement is a substantial package of measures that has been welcomed. Industry figures have previously called for a national strategy for music, though it remains to be seen if the latest funding and programme is as far-reaching as some would like to see.

According to the announcement, Turn It Up: Our Plan for Music will boost innovation and growth for a sector that is already worth at least £8 billion to the economy.

“The new strategy reaffirms the government's commitment to ensure the UK is the best place in the world to create, experience and invest in music,” said a statement.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Music is our shared language. It brings people together, breaks down barriers and gives voice to every community. At a time when too many people feel disconnected, music has never mattered more.

“As the song says, 'Every generation throws a hero up the pop charts.' But pop is getting posher, and that must change. Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. After a decade of mindless vandalism that stripped culture and creativity from too many classrooms and communities, we are putting music back at the heart of education, investing in creative careers and backing grassroots music across the country.

“We believe music belongs to everyone, not just the privileged few. That's how we widen opportunity, strengthen our communities and ensure the UK's incredible fans and extraordinary musical talent continues to inspire the world for generations to come."

Pop is getting posher, and that must change. Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not Lisa Nandy

New announcements include:

– The Music Growth Package, announced in the Creative Industries Sector Plan, will receive an additional £15 million from Arts Council England – taking it to £45 million in total.

This will support more than 2,000 projects and at least 40,000 artists and music professionals over the next three years. Significantly, the funding will also be used to support mid-career artists, band managers, labels and publishers for the first time.

– At least £12.5 million of dormant assets funding for a Music In Libraries initiative, which will be co-designed by the Ed Sheeran Foundation and other partners. To boost the role of libraries in music enrichment, library services in England, with partners such as Music Hubs, will be able to apply for the funding to create free studio spaces, recording booths, mixing desks and equipment.

– At least £10 million of dormant assets funding for a Creative Mentoring scheme, which will give thousands of care-experienced children and young people the opportunity to receive in-depth mentoring from creative practitioners, and opportunities to explore creative disciplines such as music, art, film and drama. This and the Music in Libraries scheme will be delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund.

– Reforms to the licensing system to help live music and events, including increasing the number of Temporary Event Notices (TENs) from 15 to 20 per year for each premises and the total event days from 21 to 26, providing greater flexibility, including for live music venues and emerging artists.

– Red tape for festivals and other events will also be cut with longer, more secure licences – minimum three-year contracts for new events and five-year contracts for existing events.

– Increasing investment in the UK government’s music trade mission programme by nearly 50%, with the Department for Business and Trade more than doubling its funding to the British Music Embassy at South by Southwest in Austin. The exports programme aims to support UK talent from across the UK to reach new global audiences.

The Music Export Growth Scheme will continue up to 2029, with the Department for Business & Trade and the Department for Culture, Media & Sport providing grant funding of £4.8 million over the next three years to match fund UK independent music companies. The funds will go towards marketing and promotion campaigns to enable these businesses to break into international markets.

In addition, Nandy has appointed former UK Music CEO and ex-MP Michael Dugher to the new role of Music Champion in order to strengthen engagement between the new government and the music industry and provide a dedicated advocate for the sector. It will be a year-long unpaid appointment, with the opportunity for extension at the end of the term.

“In this new role, Michael will act as a conduit between government and the sector to increase the reach of the government’s new Plan for Music, and identify further opportunities to support and grow the sector,” said a statement.

This long term plan comes at a time when it is more crucial than ever that we join forces to find solutions to the challenges facing our world-leading sector Tom Kiehl

The latest announcements follow the launch last year of the Creative Industries Sector Plan as part of the government's Industrial Strategy, in which music was identified as a core area for economic growth.

Measures taken so far include backing the industry to widely adopt a £1 voluntary ticket contribution for stadium and arena shows with a capacity of over 5,000, with all proceeds reinvested into the grassroots music sector. The LIVE Trust has already distributed £1.5 million to vital initiatives, including the UK Artists Touring Fund, which supports domestic touring, and the Micro & Very Small Festivals Development Programme.

The government also announced legislation to ban the resale of tickets on platforms for more than the original price paid, as well as a cap on the level of service fees charged by resale platforms. However, there is only a draft Ticket Tout Ban Bill at present without a guaranteed timetable in Parliament this session.

Ministers have also convened the industry to produce new label-led music streaming principles, which labels estimate will deliver tens of millions of pounds to creators by 2030. A new monitoring plan has been launched to ensure these measures are delivered in full.

The UK's creative industries grew 3.1% last quarter and outpaced the wider UK economy, amid continuing global demand for British creative content and services.

MEASURES FOR TOURING ARTISTS & VENUES

The Music Plan also outlines action being taken to support performing and touring artists.



A 15% business rates relief for live music venues has been confirmed, with bills frozen for the next two years, with the government saying this will provide financial certainty for both grassroots and larger venues.

To ease the burden on artists and crew touring, the EU, UK, Norway and Switzerland have introduced the first phase of digital ATA Carnet processing. With an expected 70% of carnets issued in the UK now to be processed digitally, this should reduce administrative burdens and offer better cost management for touring artists.

The government is also investing in the next generation of music talent through reforming education and skills, including a reformed National Curriculum that is designed to give every child a strong foundation in musical understanding.

A National Centre backed by up to £13 million is due to launch in September to support schools in delivering a high-quality arts curriculum and taking responsibility for the Music Hub network next year. DCMS has also launched the Discover! Creative Careers campaign to encourage more young people from working class backgrounds and underrepresented communities to explore a career in the creative industries.

This will be bolstered by the recently announced Every Child Can programme, an investment of £132.5 million of dormant assets funding to open up opportunities to take part in activities outside of school – including in the arts and music.

The measures in the Music Plan are backed by a broader commitment to growing the music industry across the UK through the £150 million Creative Places Growth Fund. In six regions with strengths in creative industries, including music, the Fund is supporting creative professionals, businesses and young people through access to finance, mentoring and networking opportunities.

On working conditions, the government will appoint a Freelance Champion to advocate for creative freelancers in government. It is supporting the activity of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA), including by adding CIISA to the list of prescribed people and bodies to ensure people can whistleblow to the organisation without fear of detriment or dismissal, which came into force in June.

MUSIC SECTOR REACTS TO LONG-TERM PLAN

The music sector has welcomed the initiatives with several organisations taking part in the government announcement.

Tom Kiehl, CEO of UK Music, said: “UK Music has previously called on the government to deliver a long-term music strategy to help safeguard and grow our world-leading industry that contributes £8 billion to the economy, brings in £4.8 billion in export revenues and supports 220,000 jobs. It is welcome that the government have listened to our calls and are launching a Music Plan.

"This long-term plan comes at a time when it is more crucial than ever that we join forces to find solutions to the challenges facing our world-leading sector. These include the impact of artificial intelligence on music creators and companies, the barriers to overseas touring, the threats music spaces face, the challenges small businesses and freelancers experience, and the need to protect music in schools.”

Kiehl added: "We look forward to working with the government, its music champion Michael Dugher, our members and the rest of the music industry to make the make the most of this opportunity, to build on the foundations that a Music Plan creates, and to ensure that our sector remains a pillar of growth which helps boost jobs and opportunities right across the UK."

Jon Collins, CEO of LIVE, said: “The UK has one of the most vibrant live music sectors anywhere in the world. Every week, thousands of artists, venues, festivals, promoters, and crews come together to create experiences for millions of fans. This makes a significant contribution to our economy, culture, and communities.

“It’s very encouraging to see government recognising the importance of music in the UK Music Plan. We must continue to back every part of the live music ecosystem, from grassroots venues and emerging artists through to the arenas, stadiums, and festivals that showcase British talent to the world.”

“LIVE Trust is a fine example of what can be achieved when the industry comes together for the greater good,” added Collins. “Artists, promoters, and audiences are already helping generate millions of pounds to support the grassroots sector, and we’ve received over six million pledges since LIVE Trust was introduced in January 2025. By continuing to work in partnership, government and industry can ensure the UK remains the best place in the world to discover, develop, and experience live music.”

Dr Jo Twist OBE, BPI CEO, said: “Today’s publication of a dedicated Music Plan from the UK government rightly recognises our industry as a priority sector. Despite our relatively small size, the UK is still the third-largest music market in the world and has huge cultural reach, connecting with fans globally.



This plan focuses on a broad range of policy areas including growing trade and exports, backing businesses of all sizes, strengthening opportunity nationwide and creative education – all areas that BPI and our label members are key delivery partners for. We have been pleased to contribute to the creation of this Plan and congratulate the new Music Champion, Michael Dugher, on his appointment.



"The UK’s music industry is truly one of a kind and it needs to be supported and protected for future growth. We hope this Plan and its contents will deliver on that ambition.”

Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said: "We welcome the £45 million Music Growth Package and the government's recognition that the music industry starts with its creators. We look forward to working closely with the government and Arts Council England to ensure this investment delivers meaningful, direct benefits for songwriters and composers, helping more creators build sustainable careers. We also welcome Michael Dugher back to the music industry as the government’s Music Champion.

"This plan is an important step, but there is much more to do. Songwriters and composers are the foundation of the music industry, and they must share fairly in the value they create while received the protections they are due."

Darren Henley, chief executive, Arts Council England, said: “Music is one of the UK’s greatest exports, known and loved the world over. The government's backing through the Music Plan is investing in our collective future, ensuring creative opportunities for generations to come.

“At the Arts Council, we'll play our part by delivering the Music Growth Package, new investment that will make a difference to artists at every stage of their career, and to those who support them - from the studio to the stage."

We look forward to working with Michael Dugher and the government to deliver this plan in a way that delivers maximum value and support for British music-makers Council of Music Makers

Isobel Hunter, chief executive of Libraries Connected, said that libraries are “well placed to support young people on pathways into the music industry, connecting them with skills, guidance and advice that may otherwise be out of reach”.

“This funding will create even more opportunities for creativity and self-expression in communities across England, helping to develop the next generation of musicians, producers and creative talent,” added Hunter.

The Council Of Music Makers – which brings together The Ivors Academy, Featured Artists Coalition, Musicians’ Union, Music Producers Guild and Music Managers Forum – said in a statement: "We welcome the publication of the government’s Music Plan and the appointment of Michael Dugher to the role of Music Champion, and look forward to working with him and the government to deliver this plan in a way that delivers maximum value and support for British music-makers.

"Music-makers sit at the very heart of the music industry, together writing, composing, recording, producing and performing the music we all love; soundtracking our favourite films, games, TV shows and other media; creating and delivering incredible live music experiences; educating, nurturing and supporting new music talent; and building relationships with billions of music fans across the world.

"As such, music-makers interact with government and policy-makers on a wide range of issues, including copyright, streaming, AI, ticketing, touring, visas, education and the need for an accessible, safe, equitable and inclusive music industry infrastructure, and an ecosystem that proactively and fairly supports the many businesses that music-makers work with and the businesses that they run.

"The five organisations that make up the Council Of Music Makers, individually and collectively, constantly interact with the government, politicians and other music industry groups on all these areas, and the Music Plan and appointment of a Music Champion should significantly help with this work."





