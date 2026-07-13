O2 Silver Clef Awards raises almost £800,000 for Nordoff And Robbins

Pink, Lily Allen, Sam Fender, James, Melanie C, Jessie J and Jade were among those honoured at the 2026 O2 Silver Clef Awards, which raised £780,000 and counting for UK music therapy charity Nordoff And Robbins,

Held for the first time at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the UK music industry came together on Friday (July 10) for the event's 50th anniversary, hosted by Nordoff And Robbins music ambassador Edith Bowman.

Headlining the 2026 honours was Pink, who was presented with the O2 Silver Clef Award by Barrie and Jenny Marshall of promoter Marshall Arts, which has worked with her for 25 years.

A total of12 artists were recognised for their contributions to music, including Lily Allen, who received the Icon award, presented by friend and creative director of 16Arlington, Marco Capaldo.

Receiving the award for Outstanding Achievement in Music, Jessie J thanked her award presenters and managers, Jamie Binns and Mark Pickard, while Melanie C took home the Global Impact award, presented to her by friend Richard E Grant, wearing the very same outfit he wore when starring alongside her in the film Spice World 29 years ago.

Jade was named Best Female, presented with her award by recent collaborator and fellow recipient Lily Allen, and Sam Fender received Best Live Act from fellow Geordie and previous O2 Silver Clef Award winner, Mark Knopfler.

In addition, Ludovico Einaudi collected the Innovation in Music Award from Anna Lapwood, the resident organist at Royal Albert Hall who is the opening act at his upcoming London shows.

James were honoured with the Legend Award, presented by longtime fan, Prime Minister-in-waiting Andy Burnham, and Franz Ferdinand picked up Best Group from fellow Scot, Peter Capaldi.

For over 50 years, Nordoff and Robbins’ trained music therapists have used music to transform lives, the funds raised tonight will help us do so much more Dr Maria Neophytou, Nordoff And Robbins

Meanwhile, Rachel Chinouriri accepted the accolade for Best New Music from Stuart Worden, principal of The BRIT School, where she studied as a teenager.

Plus David Gray was awarded Best Male by friend and collaborator, comedian John Bishop, and Max Richter received the Contemporary Music award, presented by multi-hyphenate Clemency Burton-Hill.

“The 50th anniversary of the O2 Silver Clef Awards promised to be a night to remember, and it did not disappoint," said Nordoff And Robbins CEO Dr Maria Neophytou. "We’re deeply humbled by the support of all the recipients and our friends across the music industry who made it such a momentous occasion. For over 50 years, Nordoff and Robbins’ trained music therapists have used music to transform lives, the funds raised tonight will help us do so much more.”

The O2 Silver Clef Awards have raised over £17 million for Nordoff And Robbins since 1976. The charity supported 15,500 people through 48,000 music therapy sessions in 2025, partnering with over 300 organisations including schools, hospitals and care homes across the UK.

O2 returned as headline sponsor for the 25th year, with other sponsors including Live Nation, AEG Presents, PPL, Uber Eats Music Hall, Oak View Group, Legends Global, Ticketmaster, Tysers Live, OVO, Barclays and Raymond Weil.

Gareth Griffiths, director of partnerships and sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, said: "O2 is honoured to have supported Nordoff and Robbins through the O2 Silver Clef Awards for 25 years – a true celebration of music and its unique ability to change lives for the better. Tonight, we recognised generation-defining artists, including O2 Silver Clef Award recipient P!NK, whose music has soundtracked so many of our lives, while raising vital funds for a very special cause. We encourage everyone to support Nordoff and Robbins and learn more about the charity’s work, which continues every day of the year and positively impacts thousands of lives.”

PHOTO: John Marshall, JM Enternational