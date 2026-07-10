'An incredible moment': Team Sienna Spiro on Visitor's coronation as biggest UK debut of 2026

Sienna Spiro’s manager Miriam Maslin and Tom March and Lillia Parsa of Capitol Music Group have told Music Week that the week one achievements for debut album Visitor are “just the beginning” for the UK singer.

Visitor sold 27,614 units in its first week on sale, debuting at No.2 and becoming the fastest-selling debut album of 2026 so far.

With 19,455 physical sales, 583 sales from downloads and 7,576 from streams, Visitor outstrips the 22,679 sales achieved by Myles Smith’s debut album My Mess, My Heart, My Life in June.

Seeing Visitor become the UK’s biggest debut album of the year is an incredible moment, and I couldn’t be more proud of Sienna Miriam Maslin, Method

Visitor’s tally surpassed the total required to be No.1 in 10 of the 28 weeks that have elapsed this year. The album also amassed over one billion cumulative streams upon release, while Spiro has three tracks in the singles Top 40, namely Material Lover (No.15, 17,158 sales), Die On This Hill (which exited ACR to rocket to 19 with 16,082 sales) and new entry Great Expectation (No.32, 11,642 sales). Die On This Hill, which peaked at No.9, now has 729,411 total sales.

“This is just the beginning,” manager Miriam Maslin told Music Week. “Seeing Visitor become the UK’s biggest debut album of the year is an incredible moment, and I couldn’t be more proud of Sienna.”

What Sienna has accomplished already is nothing short of remarkable Tom March, Capitol Music Group

Tom March, chairman & CEO of Capitol Music Group, added: “What Sienna has accomplished already is nothing short of remarkable. These global achievements are just the beginning and speak not only to Sienna’s undeniable talent, but to her exceptional artistry and the genuine authenticity at the heart of everything she creates – qualities that have resonated deeply with fans around the world.”

Lillia Parsa, CMG president, said: “Sienna’s success is a testament to her extraordinary talent, relentless work ethic and unwavering commitment to her artistry. This is just the start of Sienna’s long and vibrant career and we are incredibly grateful to be a part of her journey.”

Sienna’s success is a testament to her extraordinary talent, relentless work ethic and unwavering commitment to her artistry Lillia Parsa, Capitol Music Group

All three execs appear alongside Spiro in Music Week’s in-depth cover story, which is available now. Tom March also stars in our new issue, speaking exclusively about his new life in LA in The Music Week Interview.

Read an extract from the cover interview here, and find the full piece in our new issue now. Subscribers can read it online here.

PHOTO: Capitol Music Group