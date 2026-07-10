Music community launches unified approach on track labelling for generative AI as industry standard

A broad spectrum of recorded music creators and companies around the world have announced a unified approach to voluntary track labeling to give fans clearer information about the use of generative AI (GenAI) in sound recordings.

A2IM, IFPI, RIAA, WIN, IMPALA, The Grammys, SAG-AFTRA and Human Artistry Campaign have united around the labelling system.

Distinguishing between “AI-Generated” and “AI-Assisted,” the labels are intended for global adoption across digital music services and other partners. The labeling is designed to evolve as technology and requirements change.

“Fans want to know whether and how generative AI has been used in the music to which they listen,” said Vikki Oakley, IFPI CEO and Mitch Glazier, RIAA chairman & CEO in a joint statement. “Given how important human artistry and authenticity is to music lovers all over the world, these labels will provide an immediately understandable and easily scalable approach to transparency. We acknowledge the many ways AI is being used creatively, so we expect to offer fans additional information as adoption of generative AI labeling grows and technology evolves.”

"The independent community knows the magic of music lives in an authentic connection between artists and fans,” said Ian Harrison, CEO of A2IM (American Association of Independent Music). “Technology will keep offering new ways to make and enjoy music, but that bond still runs on trust. As questions of integrity, authenticity, and provenance grow, that trust depends on people knowing what's real. That's why A2IM supports the whole industry coming together behind a clear, shared standard for labeling AI.”

Given how important human artistry and authenticity is to music lovers all over the world, these labels will provide an immediately understandable and easily scalable approach to transparency Vikki Oakley & Mitch Glazier

“These new labels will help listeners distinguish between wholly AI recordings and those where AI was used by human artists in limited ways,” said a statement for the new labelling initiative.

In April, the music streaming service Deezer reported that AI-generated tracks comprised 44% of all new music delivered to its platform, while Apple Music has said that more than one-third of the tracks uploaded to its platform are “100% AI.” Meanwhile, artists continue to explore ways to use AI to support and enhance their creativity.

“It’s encouraging to see steps being taken towards a unified approach to generative AI in music," said a statement from Deezer. "As the first music streaming platform to detect, tag and exclude AI-generated music from algorithmic recommendations, Deezer is ready to support the development of an industry-wide framework. This includes key considerations around the use of training data for AI models, ensuring that all rights holders are fairly remunerated. We’re looking forward to continuing our collaboration with the wider music ecosystem to create fair and practical standards for AI in music.”

The GenAI labels also build on the work of other organisations to provide a harmonised approach designed to support broad adoption of an industry standard across the music ecosystem.

"For artists and fans around the world, true connections and trust are everything,” said Noemí Planas, CEO of WIN (Worldwide Independent Network). “Clear labeling of AI-generated content is central to this: it gives fans the transparency they deserve and supports the human-centered, safety-first approach that the global independent community has championed through the WIN Principles for generative AI. Implementing the shared standards that the music industry is collectively developing is key to navigating AI responsibly and keeping creativity at the heart of it,"

"As set out in IMPALA's Digital Music Plan, establishing an industry wide framework with standard definitions regarding AI generated material and labelling is crucial and urgent for the independent sector,” said Helen Smith, executive chair of IMPALA, the European independents association. “We welcome this as an important initial step towards a provenance system that the whole industry can embrace with pride as a quality mark. More than a labelling exercise, it is a foundational opportunity for the whole sector.”

More than a labelling exercise, it is a foundational opportunity for the whole sector Helen Smith

“As AI continues to be integrated into the creative process, artists and fans alike deserve a clear way to communicate how and when it’s being used,” said Harvey Mason jr., The Grammys CEO. “This initiative ensures that creativity, authorship, and artistic intent remain at the centre of every song. Giving artists the ability to tell that story strengthens trust and supports a more sustainable future for music.”

The labels use visual icons to give fans a quick insight into whether and how AI was used in a sound recording – supported by metadata and related delivery systems. The organisations will work with digital music services, distributors, aggregators and standard-setting bodies on industry-wide implementation.

Track-level labeling across digital music services will help fans distinguish between “AI-Generated” and “AI-Assisted” recordings using the following guidelines and suggested icons:





Generative AI was used to generate the entirety or the primary portion of the creative elements of the recording. This would include, for example:

· Lead vocal performance generated by AI, or

· Key instrumental performance generated by AI, or

· Entirely prompt-generated AI music

The recording was created substantially by humans and expresses human creativity; however, generative AI was used for some expressive elements. Humans performed the lead vocal and primary instruments.

These labels apply to the use of generative AI in sound recordings and will be available for use in the near future. The system does not cover the use of generative AI in lyrics, composition, music videos or cover art at this point.