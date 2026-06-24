Deezer launches Remix Lab feature for fans to reimagine tracks from participating artists

Deezer has launched Remix Lab, a feature integrated directly in the app, through the Deezer Club app.

Remix Lab has been developed with the prior agreement of the artists, and fully respects rights-holder agreements.

Unlike Spotify’s AI-powered remix tier for subscribers, Deezer’s new bespoke feature is built with audio stems from participating artists.

“With this feature, Deezer continues to innovate, offering a customisable and social product that aligns with user habits and taking another step forward by enriching the exclusive experiences offered within the Deezer Club in France,” said a statement.

Following the launch in France, the feature could be extended to other countries in the coming months.

Through different contests within the Deezer Club, fans will be able to remix tracks from artists such as Céline Dion (J’irai Où Tu Iras), Tiakola (Meuda), Alonzo (18 carats), Ronisia (Solide), Mosimann (Soon ft Gaëtan Roussel), Zaho (Comme Caroline) and Alain Souchon (J’ai 10 Ans).

Pierre Trochu, head of product at Deezer, said: "This feature focuses on simplicity and accessibility and in just a few clicks, users can reimagine and rediscover a track they already know and love, by applying either simple effects such as increasing the speed or adding reverb, or more elaborate transformations such as changes to musical genre and style."

True to our DNA, these features are made possible with full participation of the artists, fully respecting rights, and maximizing earnings for each track Alexis Lanternier

Deezer’s announcement noted that 30% of tracks shared on TikTok are already modified by users.

“Younger generations are already co-creating, and Deezer is now giving them an ethical framework in which to do so,” added the statement.

Every remix on Deezer is created with the explicit agreement from the artist. Streams generated from remixed versions are fully attributed to the original work.

Participants can discover the contest directly in the Deezer Club or on the artist's page within the app, and are invited to add their creative approach to the artist's track.

The created remix can be streamed immediately, added to playlists and shared with their community, as with any other track, available exclusively on Deezer.

Contest winners will be announced in early September. Their remix will be featured in a dedicated Deezer playlist bringing together all winning remixes. They will each also receive two tickets to a Deezer Purple Door event taking place in September, as well as a piece of merchandise from the artist whose song they remixed.

Alexis Lanternier, CEO of Deezer, said: "This remix tool perfectly embodies our vision of offering a product that enriches the listening experience for fans, by allowing them to participate in the creative process and create a deeper connection with their favourite music, directly in the Deezer app. True to our DNA, these features are made possible with full participation of the artists, fully respecting rights, and maximizing earnings for each track."