Music Climate Pact and Deezer reveal 10 tips to reduce environmental impact of streaming

The Music Climate Pact (MCP) has teamed with Deezer to publish Sound Choices – a guide on how to reduce the impact streaming has on the environment.

The top 10 easy tips have been developed by the Music Climate Pact’s Digital Working Group (DWG) based on researched best practice.

The guidance was launched at the EarthFest 2026 summit held at Sony Music UK’s London HQ. It was discussed on a The Journey Of A Song panel featuring Music Climate Pact Working Group co-chairs Caroline Hansen (Warp Records) and Ian Stanton (Beggars), moderated by Music Climate Pact project manager Roxy Erickson.

A few modifications reduce the impact music listening has on the environment – but without diluting the sonic experience.

The streaming tips are part of a range of important initiatives that Music Climate Pact signatories and supporters have been collectively working on over the past 24 months to identify and act on opportunities for the recorded music sector to reduce the environmental impact of the industry and beyond. These are outlined in the Music Climate Pact’s Annual Report for 2026, which can be found here.

In a joint statement, MCP Digital Working Group co-chairs, Caroline Hansen (head of operations, Warp Records), Lewis Jamieson (CEO, Music Declares Emergency) and Helen Smith (executive chair, IMPALA), said: “This exercise is about helping fans to reduce their impact while listening to all their favourite music. With the busy lives we all lead it’s useful to have a few simple tips in one place. To collaborate with Deezer on this is a privilege as we all look for ways to work together to contribute to a more sustainable future.”

Small actions, multiplied across millions of fans, can make a real difference Cynthia Rouilly

Cynthia Rouilly, workplace & sustainability director, Deezer, said: "At Deezer, we believe music streaming and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. We are proud to support the Music Climate Pact's Fan Tips, which empower listeners to enjoy music while reducing their environmental footprint. Small actions, multiplied across millions of fans, can make a real difference."

Roxy Erickson, Music Climate Pact project manager, added: “The Pact’s signatories and supporters have been making quiet strides with Working Groups focusing on priorities around vinyl production, digital engagement, and climate training, because we know that a sustainable music industry requires change everywhere. While much of the effort in creating sustainable digital music distribution clearly rests with the industry and with streaming providers, fans can play their part too – and we want them to feel empowered as partners in this process to help drive meaningful change. We are excited to share these top 10 easy tips for streaming – and our thanks to Deezer and all the stakeholders for their support on this.

“This is just the beginning, and the Music Climate Pact will look to ramp up its communications and education initiatives going forward, drawing also on the powerful voices of artists who champion environmental sustainability.”