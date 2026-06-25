We’re looking for an exceptional A&R who lives and breathes music culture, with a particular focus on electronic and dance music. We’re looking for someone who’s constantly discovering emerging artists, has a great ear for standout records, instinctively knows what makes a great release, and combines strong creative instincts with a data-driven mindset.

You’ll also have a solid understanding of social media and the role it plays in artist discovery, audience growth and breaking new music.



Full time, in office role.