Bring Me The Horizon target stadiums in multiple territories

Bring Me The Horizon have their sights set on international stadium shows in the wake of their Madison Square Garden debut, manager Matt Ash has told Music Week.

The Sheffield rockers headlined the iconic New York City arena on May 2 this year and are primed to step up across multiple territories.

Speaking in the July edition of Music Week, Raw Power Management's Ash said: “We consider ourselves a stadium band in some markets already. I think in the second half of this decade, when we move into the next album cycle, whenever that happens to be, that’s going to be our goal in multiple territories. So it’s in the relatively near future.”

The RCA-signed group played their first stadium show in November 2024, drawing 50,000 fans to Brazil's São Paulo’s Allianz Parque as part of their Nx_Gn Wrld Tour. The performance was recorded for the concert film L.I.V.E. In São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment), which received a limited cinema release – grossing $490,984 worldwide – before being released as an album.

“Aside from the content of the live shows and the evolution of the music, [the band has] shown willingness to go and play territory after territory, year after year, and keep going back,” said Los Angeles-based Ash, who was recently promoted to joint CEO at Raw Power alongside Don Jenkins.

“One of the things that’s helped them achieve what they have globally is that, from their early stages, going back to the MySpace era, they had a fanbase there and waiting for them worldwide."

He continued: “We’ve been going to Brazil for a decade and a half. We’ve gone from small club tours with independent DIY metal promoters to mainstream stages with people who put on shows for the likes of The Killers and Shakira.”

Oli and the whole band are never not creating music, so there’s a constant desire to make new projects happen Matt Ash, Raw Power Management

BMTH will drop a re-recorded version of their 2006 debut Count Your Blessings on July 10 to mark its 20th anniversary. They will also play the record – which has amassed 60,544 sales in the UK according to the Official Charts Company despite only peaking at No.93 – in full as part of Outbreak Festival in Manchester that same weekend.

“The commercial opportunities of Count Your Blessings as an album that represents a [specific] time in their career are probably quite limited because it’s quite extreme metal music," said Ash. "However, at the band’s show in Montreal this year, there was a fan standing at the front, holding up a banner that read, ‘I aged. Your music stayed.’

"One thing that the band has never done is lean into their history. They’ve always been such a forward-thinking band, evolving with every single record. But it felt like the right time to do something like this. It sounds incredible compared to how it did. The in-joke in our camp now is, wouldn’t it be amazing if we can somehow get Count Your Blessings to chart in the Top 10? Perhaps on the week of release, when we play the show...?”

Beyond the reissue, Ash also offered an update on the prospect of new music from the band, whose most recent studio LP was 2024's gold-certified Post Human: Next Gen (122,658 sales).

“Oli [Sykes, singer] and the whole band are never not creating music, so there’s a constant desire to make new projects happen," said Ash. "They’re working on new music now, literally, as we speak. The Count Your Blessings thing will be a moment in time that happens this summer, then after that they’ll be concentrating on the next thing.

"To be honest, there are probably multiple projects that Oli and the rest of the band could be working on at any one time, because there’s so much creativity flowing around.”

Our team at Sony is amazing, and they always back whatever project we do Matt Ash, Raw Power Management

Meanwhile, in March, Sykes launched live production company Patient Zero. Billed as a “next-generation live production company focused on building immersive, narrative-driven experiences”, the project debuted earlier this year with its first major project, the Illenium + Bring Me The Horizon live experience at Sphere Las Vegas.

Ash, who manages BMTH with a team of four, added: "We’re lucky that we have a great label that supports us as well. Our team at Sony is amazing, and they always back whatever project we do. So, luckily, we have a number of people we can work with to help us fulfil those things. But sometimes you just have to sit down and work out what the plan is, going from project to project, because it’s easy to trip yourself up.

"We’d never say to the band there’s something they can’t do – it’s more a case of, ‘If we’re going to do this, we should do this bit then, and the other bit later.’ That’s a fundamental part of what we do as managers: helping the artist organise their workflow.”

Subscribers can read the full interview with Ash, Jenkins and Raw Power founder Craig Jennings, celebrating the company's 20th anniversary, in the latest issue of Music Week.