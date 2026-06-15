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Staying Power: Celebrating two decades of Raw Power Management

James Hickie

by James Hickie
Monday, Jun 15th 2026 at 7:59PM

Now 20 years into its existence, Raw Power Management has become a totem of the UK music industry. To celebrate this anniversary, Music Week joins founder Craig Jennings and newly appointed co-CEOs Matt Ash and Don Jenkins in New York to get the lowdown on their new era and talk Bring Me The Horizon, new talent and breaking beyond rock and metal for good…

WORDS: JAMES HICKIE
PHOTOS: ANDREW LIPOVSKY

“The phrase I come back to is ‘evolution not ...

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