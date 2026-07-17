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Charts analysis: Rolling Stones extend span of No.1 albums to more than 62 years

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jul 17th 2026 at 5:30PM

The Rolling Stones have the opposition licked, as they stroll to a No.1 debut with 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues, as the UK albums chart celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Racking up first week consumption of 38,016 units (20,891 CDs, 12,825 vinyl albums, 471 cassettes, 2,074 digital downloads and 1,755 sales-equivalent streams), Foreign Tongues is the legendary band’s third consecutive No.1 album, albeit on considerably lower consumption than 2016 blues covers set Blue & Lonesome, which was their first new album ...

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