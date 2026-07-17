Rein Me In passes two million units as it chases singles chart record for longest-running No.1

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean’s Rein Me In is celebrating another week at the chart summit as it closes in on the record for the UK's longest-running No.1 single ever.

The duet saw off competition from Oasis' Wonderwall and Anotr/54 Ultra's to secure a 17th week on top with sales of 48,901 units – and has now surpassed two million units overall (2,041,225 units), according to the Official Charts Company.

Having surpassed Wet Wet Wet's Love Is All Around last week to become the longest-running chart-topper by British artists in UK history, it has edged past the 16 weeks achieved by Bryan Adams’ 1991 record (Everything I Do) I Do It For You to move into second place outright.

With its consumption up this week, Rein Me In has also avoided going into ACR – putting it in the running for a histroic 18th week at No.1.

Should it secure the top spot again next Friday (July 24), it will equal the all-time record currently held by American singer Frankie Laine’s I Believe from 1958.

Polydor-signed Fender joined Lewis Capaldi on stage to perform the track at the latter's BST Hyde Park headline show in London on Saturday (July 11).

Rein Me In was also revealed this week to be No.2 in singles consumption at the mid-way point of 2026, with 1,307,611 units.

Another Dean track, Man I Need, heads the list with 2026 consumption of 1,425,225 units (2,524,980 units in total).

Her second LP, The Art Of Loving (Capitol), is the albums frontrunner this year with consumption of 403,604 units in 2026. It has total consumption to date of 682,057 units since its release in September 2025.

Dean has also celebrated her inaugural shows at The O2 this spring and summer.