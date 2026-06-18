Olivia Dean breaks records with debut O2 Arena shows

Olivia Dean has become the first female artist to sell out a six-night run for her inaugural headline shows at the O2 Arena.

Dean’s The Art of Loving tour called at The O2 during April, May and June, including a guest appearance by Sam Fender.

The O2 – which is owned and operated by AEG – presented Olivia Dean with a First Time Award from the venue, which is presented to all artists following their debut headline performance at The O2. The award features a piece of The O2’s tent fabric, alongside exclusive tour artwork.

In recognition of this record-breaking run for a first-time performer, The O2 also made a donation to Dean’s chosen charity, The BRIT School.

Her performances were so full of joy, and the atmosphere inside the arena was incredible night after night Christian D'Acuna

Olivia Dean said: “Selling out six nights at The O2 was a dream come true! I’m so grateful for everyone who came down to the shows, that was an experience I’ll remember for the rest of my life!”

“Watching Olivia sell out six nights at The O2 has been incredibly special,” said Summer Marshall, music agent at CAA. “It’s a testament to her extraordinary talent, relentless work ethic, and the deep connection she has built with fans. We couldn’t be prouder of this milestone and all that’s still ahead.”

Christian D'Acuna, VP of programming at The O2, said: “It’s been such a pleasure welcoming Olivia to The O2. Her performances were so full of joy, and the atmosphere inside the arena was incredible night after night. For Olivia to sell out a six-night residency on her first headline run at The O2 is a phenomenal achievement. Thank you to CAA and Communion ONE for bringing these shows to the venue.”