Royalty Accountant

Department: Third-Party Royalty Accounting

Lead royalty statement analysis and accounting across artist profitshare and management commission agreements — and help shape a small, fast-growing team into a market-leading practice.

The Role:

You will be responsible for the delivery of timely and accurate Monthly, Quarterly and Semi-Annual third-party royalty statements across Publishing and Recorded clients — both manually and through our Curve royalty system — including client onboarding, contract set-up and related activities.

This is an opportunity to help lead and grow a fast-moving, highly specialised team — shaping its strategy, winning new mandates and building a market-leading practice.

What You'll Be Doing:

Carry out royalty statement analysis and accounting for artist profit-share arrangements and management commission agreements, manually and through our Curve royalty system.

Collate, edit, reconcile and load sales data to process in Curve for the preparation of third-party accounting.

Liaise with internal accountants, rights management, the data team and clients to gather and disseminate the

information and data required for day-to-day tasks, including income and statement tracking.

Maintain and update our project management system (Monday.com) and information

depository (Confluence).

Provide budgets and quotes for new clients, and manage ongoing billing for existing clients based on accrued chargeable time.

Take on other reasonable ad hoc duties from time to time, as instructed by the Royalties Manager and Head of Royalties.

What We're Looking For:

Working knowledge of recording and publishing companies and collection societies.

The ability to interpret agreements.

3+ years working at a music-industry accounting firm or similar.

Excellent Excel and MS Office skills.

General knowledge of the Curve royalty system is an advantage.

Experience of project management systems (e.g. Monday.com or Jira) is an advantage.

Desirable:

A team player with a willingness to learn.

Knowledge of music royalties, publishing and

recording.

The ability to multi-task.

Highly organised.

Effective use of time management.

The ability to prioritise workload and work to

deadlines.

An effective communicator across different

levels, internally and externally.

What Makes Someone Successful:

You will already know the music-royalties landscape well — both recording and publishing. What

matters is that you bring the technical skill, an analytical mind, numerical accuracy and the drive

to build a market-leading practice.

Why should you choose Y Royalties?

Make a difference – we are passionate about what we do and proud of the role we play in supporting the music artists, ensuring they are paid fairly. Be part of our journey.

Serious commitment to growth – personal development is important to us. We will make sure we support your growth and give you broad experience across your role and a personal development allowance.

Our team is our greatest asset, and we have cultivated a workplace culture that’s welcoming, collaborative, and inclusive. We encourage people to be themselves while supporting their growth.

Equal opportunities

Y Royalties Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination and in which all decisions are based on merit.

Please apply to careers@yroyalties.co.uk