BandLab acquires AI-powered digital music studio Aiode

BandLab Technologies has announced the acquisition of AI-powered digital music studio Aiode.

Aiode lets creators make music with fully licensed audio-to-audio models developed with professional session musicians and producers. The company says 100% of the audio used to train its proprietary models is licensed and traceable to its source.

Co-founders Idan Dobrecki and Blue Dobrecky will continue to lead Aiode as CEO and COO, respectively.

“Aiode shares BandLab Technologies’ ethos of innovation and giving music makers every opportunity to find success," said Dobrecki. "Since Aiode was founded in 2022, we’ve worked side by side with professional musicians to create technology that respects their artistry and keeps them involved in how their musical identity is represented. BandLab Technologies gives us the opportunity to bring that approach to more creators."

Dobrecky added: “For Aiode, joining a group that understands both accessible creation and professional production is a rare fit. BandLab Technologies’ breadth of experience gives us a much broader foundation for where Aiode can go as the ways people make music continue to evolve.”

What sets Aiode apart is that it was made hand in hand with musicians, who share in the value their work helps create Drew Silverstein, BandLab Technologies

Aiode will continue as a standalone product, with uninterrupted service for existing users. Its current musician partnerships and licensing agreements will remain in place.

The acquisition gives BandLab Technologies, which is a division of Caldecott Music Group, a third music-making platform alongside BandLab and Cakewalk. The Singapore-headquartered music technology company is also behind ReverbNation and Airbit.

“What sets Aiode apart is that it was made hand in hand with musicians, who share in the value their work helps create," said Drew Silverstein, senior advisor, AI, innovation and strategy at BandLab Technologies. "That makes Aiode a natural fit for BandLab Technologies. We believe responsible technology and a product creators actually want to use should go together.”

Native audio recording and additional DAW functionality are planned for future versions of Aiode, with further details to be announced.