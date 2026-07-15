Cutting Edge Group acquires music rights of Fast & Furious composer Brian Tyler

Cutting Edge Group (CEG) has acquired the music rights and royalty streams to artist and composer Brian Tyler’s catalogue of film and TV scores.

Tyler is a behind the soundtracks to the Fast & Furious franchise, the Now You See Me films, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Crazy Rich Asians, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Thor: The Dark World, Rambo: Last Blood, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe and the first Official F1 Theme for Formula 1.

According to CEG, the agreement – which comprises more than 60,000 minutes of music – is one of the largest ever deals for the work of a single composer.

Tara Finegan, COO of Cutting Edge Group, said: “Brian is a one-of-a-kind composer who has played a pivotal role in shaping some the most iconic films and TV shows of the 21st century. I am extremely grateful and proud that he has trusted us with these world-class compositions and recordings, which are the emotional heartbeat of films and TV shows that span a multitude of genres and styles, and resonate with such a broad range of audiences. That quality and breadth is what makes this catalogue so compelling as a long-term investment.“

Knowing that these compositions will be in the hands of a team that genuinely understands their value – not just commercially, but creatively and culturally – means everything to me Brian Tyler

CEG has also struck recent partnerships with Warner Bros. Discovery and AMC Studios, with Tyler's catalogue joining a portfolio of over 400,000 owned and/or managed media music rights, valued at more than $1 billion.

“This investment reflects our unwavering commitment to securing the very best rights in media music and our ability to complete deals of this calibre is testament to the reputation we have established within the composer community over many years," added Tim Hegarty, head of M&A at Cutting Edge Group. "Film and television music remains one of the most resilient asset classes in the rights market, and this acquisition is a further demonstration of our ability to identify and secure its very best catalogues.”

Tyler's accolades include 51 BMI Music Awards, three Emmy nominations, five ASCAP Music Awards, a BAFTA nomination and 12 Goldspirit Awards, including Composer of the Year. He was also named Film Composer of the Year at the 2014 Cue Awards and won the BMI’s Icon Award in 2022.

“Music is how we remember the stories that matter most to us," said Tyler. "It's the invisible thread running through a scene or story that makes it unforgettable, and I've spent my career trying to serve those stories as honestly as I can. Knowing that these compositions will be in the hands of a team that genuinely understands their value – not just commercially, but creatively and culturally – means everything to me.”