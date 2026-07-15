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Oasis' Wonderwall set to return to Top 10 after 30 years

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Wednesday, Jul 15th 2026 at 5:45PM

World Cup fever is set to propel Oasis' classic Wonderwall back into the UK Top 10 for the first time in 30 years.

The 1995 single, which has been adopted by England football players and supporters during the international tournament in North America, is at No.2 in Official Charts Company's latest Midweek Sales Flash – matching the peak it reached during its original chart run.

The track has sales of 19,210 so far this week, trailing only Sam Fender & ...

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