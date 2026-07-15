Charlie Hedges and Jeremiah Asiamah take over BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge as part of schedule shake-up

BBC Radio 1 has announced a raft of schedule changes from September, with Charlie Hedges and Jeremiah Asiamah taking the reins of the Live Lounge and GK Barry joining the station for a run of brand-new shows.

Hedges and Asiamah will become the new hosts of BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge from Monday-Thursday, 10.30am-1pm.

The shake-up also sees Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom depart the network after seven years, alongside Dean McCullough, Nat O'Leary, James Cusack and Swarzy.

“I'd like to say a huge thank you to Rickie and Melvin, who leave Radio 1 as true Live Lounge legends, and to Dean, whose journey from our Christmas Takeover to hosting his own show has been a joy to watch," said BBC Radio 1 head Aled Haydn Jones. "I'd also like to thank Nat and James, who have each brought so much passion, creativity and dedication to Radio 1. We're incredibly grateful for everything they've contributed to the station and wish them every success in whatever comes next.”

Meanwhile, Saving Grace podcast host GK Barry will join the station to host a series of shows across the year, kicking off with an initial run on 10 September at 1pm for six weeks. She has previously presented across the station’s schedule.

Radio 1 will also welcome Charley Marlowe, who will join DJ Vicky Hawkesworth to present Friday-Sunday, 10.30am-1pm, including Group Chat for Radio 1’s young listeners.

Marlowe first appeared on Radio 1 through the station’s Friday Early Breakfast talent initiative and is also the voice of the BBC Three series I Kissed a Girl.

Elsewhere, award-winning duo Mylo and Rosie, who previously presented The Mylo & Rosie Show’on Hits Radio, will become the new hosts of Radio 1 Early Breakfast, while Lauren Layfield will present a brand-new show, The Official Chart: First Look on Radio 1, live from Birmingham every Sunday (4pm-7pm).

Plus, Emil Franchi will become the new host of Weekend Breakfast (Saturday–Sunday, 7am–10am).

Charlie and Jerry taking the reins of Radio 1's Live Lounge marks an exciting new chapter Aled Hadyn Jones, BBC Radio 1

Hadyn Jones added: “Charlie and Jerry taking the reins of Radio 1's Live Lounge marks an exciting new chapter. I can't wait for listeners to experience the energy, chemistry and unpredictability they'll bring to one of the station's most iconic shows.

“We're also delighted to welcome GK Barry and Charley Marlowe to brand-new programmes on the network, where they'll each bring their own unmistakable humour, personality and wit. I love that The Official Chart: First Look becomes its own show and as a first for Radio 1, will be coming live from Birmingham, hosted by the brilliant Lauren Layfield. Mylo and Rosie will be the perfect soundtrack to the early mornings, and Emil Franchi takes over Weekend Breakfast with the warmth and energy that makes him such a natural fit.

“The new schedule brings together the world's best DJs with the very best new music from the UK and beyond."

Elsewhere across the schedule, Shanequa Paris and Oré Olukoga will take over Radio 1’s Life Hacks at 7pm on Sundays, followed by Radio 1’s Chillest Show with Sian Eleri at 9pm. Radio 1’s Indie Show with Alyx Holcombe will move to Tuesday at 11pm, while Radio 1’s new talent showcase (formerly Friday Early Breakfast) will move to Radio 1’s Weekend Early Breakfast (Saturday and Sunday mornings, 6am-7am).

Further details on a new show on Radio 1 Dance, fronted by Martha, will be announced in due course.