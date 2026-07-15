UTA elevates agent James Wright to co-head of UK music group

Global talent, agency UTA has announced the promotion of James Wright to co-head of its UK music group.

Wright will lead the London-based music team alongside longstanding UK co-head Neil Warnock, with responsibility for steering the department's short and long-term strategies and overall industry positioning.

His roster includes artists such as Lizzo, Take That, John Legend, David Byrne, Jacob Collier, Underworld, The Marías, Rita Ora and Jon Batiste.

“Leading the London music group with Neil at such a pivotal time is incredibly exciting," said Wright. "Our focus is on signing exceptional artists and continuing to build a team culture that is inclusive, collaborative and accountable, where a colleague’s win or an artist’s success genuinely feels like a win for everyone.”

Wright joined UTA in 2015 following the company's acquisition of The Agency Group (TAG). Prior to that, he was an agent at Elastic Artists and served as A&R manager for Candid Records before moving into the live music sector in 2009.

“It’s been a privilege to watch James grow into not only a first-class agent but a thoughtful, trusted leader," saoid Neil Warnock MBE, co-head of UK music. "His intelligence, self-deprecating humour and razor‑sharp instincts will be instrumental in shaping the next chapter of UTA’s global music business.”

UTA’s global music business is built on collaboration across genres, disciplines and territories, and London is a cornerstone of that network Sam Kirby Yoh and David Zedek, UTA

UTA’s roster also includes acts such as Bad Bunny, Rosalía, Karol G, Sombr, FKA Twigs, Sammy Virji, Giveon, Halsey, Arlo Parks, Underworld and Megan Moroney.

“UTA’s global music business is built on collaboration across genres, disciplines and territories, and London is a cornerstone of that network," said global music co-heads Sam KIrby Yoh and David Zedek. "The team there is critical to everything from identifying the next wave of international touring talent to executing complex global runs for established stars. By elevating James, we’re investing further in London as a strategic base for our worldwide touring ambitions and unlocking even more opportunity for our artists.”

Wright’s promotion follows the recent announcement that he has been made a partner at UTA alongside fellow London music agent, Jules de Lattre as part of a series of promotions across 23 departments at the global talent, entertainment, sports and advisory company.

Last summer, UTA appointed Darnell Strom to lead its London office and the next phase of international growth and continued expansion into key markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.