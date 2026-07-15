US artists call for end to radio loophole as EU looks to cut off royalties for American music

Dozens of US recording artists have sent a letter to leaders in Congress asking them to pass the American Music Fairness Act in order to protect radio income from the EU.

As part of the MusicFirst Coalition, the 58 major recording artists – including Gene Simmons, Mariah Carey, Barbra Streisand, Lee Greenwood, Smokey Robinson, Pink, Celine Dion, Carole King, James Taylor, Jason Aldean and Jelly Roll – are calling for urgent legislation following a threat to income for US artists from the EU.

“In 2020, the European Court of Justice ruled that radio stations in the EU had to start paying American performers,” Gene Simmons writes in today’s Wall Street Journal. “Since then, billions in European radio royalties have flowed back to US musicians – not only household names, but back-up singers and session musicians, too.

“That money is now at risk. Earlier this month, the European Commission opened a formal proceeding to undo it under the banner of ‘material reciprocity’ – a fancy way of saying that if American broadcasters won’t pay artists, neither will European ones. If it becomes law, vital money will stop flowing to American artists.”

With Europe now seriously considering closing this door, the cost of inaction grows by the day MusicFirst Coalition artists

Europe is taking this step because, unlike most countries, the United States does not pay performers for AM/FM radio airplay. As a result, American artists may soon be shut out of the European radio market while non-US acts continue to receive public performance royalties.

“For decades, the United States has stood alongside Cuba, North Korea and Iran as the only nations on earth that do not pay performers when their music is broadcast on AM/FM radio,” the artists wrote in their open letter. “With Europe now seriously considering closing this door, the cost of inaction grows by the day.”

The American Music Fairness Act would close the AM/FM radio loophole and require corporate broadcasters to pay performers when they profit from their music – in line with streaming services, satellite radio and digital platforms. Supporters of the bill say it would protect small, local and community broadcasters, and exempt public, college, religious and non-commercial stations.