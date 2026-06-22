Take That livestream of The Circus spectacular at Etihad stadium breaks Amazon Music records

Take That's The Circus, which streamed live from Manchester's Etihad Stadium (June 20), has broken Amazon Music records to become the most watched UK livestreamed performance to date.

The homecoming performance, streamed exclusively on Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch, marked the latest stop on The Circus tour with three nights at the Etihad Stadium. The Take That livestream record is based on the total number of hours watched.

Critics have praised the return of The Circus’ live production, including a cast of 40 dancers, acrobats, firebreathers, stilt walkers and the famous 30ft tall mechanical elephant.

Take That’s SJM-promoted tour continues in London this week, before one further date in Manchester and the final stop in Dublin.

The Circus Tour is the latest live concert to be broadcast by Amazon Music in 2026. The music streaming service has broadcast from Primavera Sound Barcelona, as well as Aya Nakamura at the Stade de France in Paris, Stagecoach Festival live from Indio, California, and Bastille and Mumford And Sons as part of Amazon Music’s City Sessions.

The Circus tour follows Take That’s No.1 rated Netflix documentary in January. The band release their 10th studio album later this year.

Subscribers can read our interview with Take That manager Chris Dempsey.

PHOTO: Emma Tranter