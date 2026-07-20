Take That wrap up Circus Live stadium tour with 736k ticket sales

Take That have wrapped up their The Circus Live – Summer 2026 tour after selling more than 736,000 tickets across 17 UK & Ireland stadium shows.

Originally conceived for the band's 2009 stadium outing, The Circus Live was revived with a new creative vision.

The five-week stadium run, promoted by SJM Concerts, saw Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen accompanied by a huge live production including a cast of 40 dancers, acrobats, firebreathers, stilt walkers and the iconic 30ft tall mechanical elephant.

"The Circus Live 2026 was always going to come with high expectations because the original tour means so much to so many people," said Take That manager Chris Dempsey, founder and CEO of Corduroy Artists. "What Gary, Mark and Howard achieved was to honour that legacy while creating something that felt fresh, ambitious and relevant for today's audience."

The team reported significant growth across streaming, social media and audience engagement during the campaign, with a 100% increase in UK and Ireland streams and 70% growth in active listeners, while 46% of listeners were aged 18–34.

The numbers are fantastic, but they only tell half the story, Chris Dempsey, Corduroy Artists

In addition, it achieved more than 100 million views across Take That's social media channels and seven million creator content views, alongside a 416% increase in UK & Ireland Instagram creations using Take That's music and a 280% increase on TikTok.

The band’s recent sold-out hometown concert at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium was also livestreamed across Prime Video, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and the Amazon Music app, becoming the most watched UK livestreamed performance to date.

"The numbers are fantastic, but they only tell half the story," added Dempsey. "What I'll remember most is the atmosphere inside the stadiums every night and seeing audiences of all ages sharing those moments together. That's what makes Take That such a special live band and why they've continued to connect with people for more than three decades.

"Thank you to every promoter, partner, creative collaborator, member of the cast and crew, creator and supplier who helped make this tour possible. Most of all, thank you to the fans, whose support continues to make moments like this possible."

Amazon Music released an exclusive Take That EP last week, featuring tracks taken from the Etihad Stadium show.

PHOTO:Take That with Chris Dempsey (Corduroy Artists) and Simon Moran & John Cornwell (SJM Concerts)