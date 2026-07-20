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Sam Fender & Olivia Dean eye all-time singles chart record

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Monday, Jul 20th 2026 at 6:00PM

Sam Fender & Olivia Dean's Rein Me In is on course to equal an all-time record as it takes an early lead in the singles chart. 

With consumption of 14,500 so far this week, the track is more than 5,000 sales ahead of its closest contender – Anotr/54 Ultra Talk To You (9,215 sales) – according to Monday's Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash.

If Rein Me In holds firm at the top, it will secure an 18th week at ...

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