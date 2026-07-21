TMG Talent Agency's Obi Asika: 'Africa shouldn't be viewed as an emerging opportunity anymore'

The Malachite Group's Obi Asika has outlined his vision for Africa's music industry in an exclusive interview with Music Week, arguing that the continent should no longer be viewed as an emerging market but as one of the industry's most exciting growth opportunities.

The Afro Nation co-founder recently launched TMG Talent Agency, which will represent music artists and creative professionals across Africa and the global diaspora.

Speaking in our brand new August edition, Asika fleshed out his vision for the new venture, which is "designed to bridge international markets with the rapidly expanding African entertainment ecosystem".

“For African artists, we’re providing the representation, strategic guidance and international relationships needed to build long-term global careers," said Asika. "We’ve seen through platforms like Afro Nation, Piano People and our work with artists such as Tyla, how the right opportunities at the right moment can completely change the trajectory of an artist’s career.

"Touring the continent isn’t simply about booking a show; it’s understanding the markets, the audiences, the infrastructure and logistics, the brands, the governments and cultural institutes and the cultural context. Ultimately, Africa shouldn’t be viewed as an emerging opportunity anymore. It’s one of the most exciting music markets in the world.”

We don’t mind booking an act globally, but if the right agent comes along, we will happily co-agent Obi Asika, TMG Talent Agency

South African star Tyla is an inaugural client for TMG Talent, in partnership with global agency The Team and led by the African Creative Agency (ACA), We Make Music and Hype Management who represent the artist globally.

“With Tyla, the situation is that her agency is The Team, her management team is led by ACA [Africa Creative Agency], and I’m on the team as a co-agent," said Asika. "I have regular calls with them to bring in and help negotiate offers. I’m very much there to support Ishsha [Bourguet], who leads the day-to-day on Tyla’s live bookings outside of America."

The former co-head of United Talent Agency (UTA) UK and founder of Echo Location Talent Agency, Asika has previously worked with Tyla and her team, including securing her first ever live show at Piano People in London in December 2022. Tyla also performed at Afro Nation in 2023 and returned to headline the festival in 2026 alongside Wizkid, Burna Boy and Asake.

"Afro Nation was Tyla’s first headline festival slot and I’m very close with Colin [Gayle, co- founder and CEO of ACA], so we do a lot together," continued Asika. "We want Tyla to continue to grow and do amazing things. Her album A*Pop is out this month; we think about her and try to help her every day, and we’re there to support the team. In Tyla’s case, it’s almost like a consultancy.

"We don’t mind booking an act globally, but if the right agent comes along, we will happily co-agent with someone. If it’s the right person, we like working with them, and we think they’re going to put the graft in, we’ll split the commission – and let’s go, we’ll make it bigger!”

TMG Talent will offer strategic advice across the African continent and consult on touring opportunities. But Asika said the agency would only take on a boutique roster.

“We’re not going to have crazy amounts [of acts]," he said. "I can see it being 30 or 40 music clients in a few years... I don’t want it to be bigger than that on music terms. I’m not trying to do anything crazy; I just want to create opportunities.”

Today’s artists are global brands in their own right, so partnerships have become a key part of building sustainable careers Obi Asika, TMG Talent Agency

The TMG Talent Agency team also includes Jen Martin, former music operations manager at UTA; Josh Koram, artist booker for Afro Nation (part of The Malachite Group’s events portfolio); and Ishbel Macpherson, who takes up the role of artist booking manager.

The firm's services include talent representation, tour logistics and scheduling, event production and market entry strategy, as well as brand partnerships. Asika explained why he considered the latter to be central to the offering.

“Today’s artists are global brands in their own right, so partnerships have become a key part of building sustainable careers," he said. "When they’re done well,they create meaningful revenue and opportunity beyond touring and recorded music,while introducing artists to new audiences. A brand partnership shouldn’t exist in isolation.It should support the artist’s career, whether that’s helping fund touring, amplifying new music or building a stronger long-term profile in key markets.”

Asika acknowledged the challenges of launching a business focused on helping shape a developing market.

“Any business that is helping shape a new market carries responsibility, but we’ve spent the last decade building the relationships, knowledge and infrastructure that give us confidence in this next step," he said. "The biggest challenge isn’t demand; the appetite for African music has never been greater. One challenge is making sure the infrastructure in Africa evolves at the same pace as the culture, but that is happening at pace.

"There are already existing arenas in Luanda, Angola; Kigali, Rwanda; and Cape Town and Pretoria in South Africa, with additional arenas being built in Cape Town and Nairobi, Kenya. Construction has begun in Lagos, Nigeria too, so the continent is catching up fast. That’s why we’re focused on collaboration rather than trying to do everything ourselves. We want to work alongside agencies, promoters, brands and local partners to help build a stronger ecosystem.”

Subscribers can read the full Music Week Interview with Asika in our August issue, out now. Subscribers can read it online here.