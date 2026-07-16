The music industry pays tribute to Kanya King in Music Week's August edition

The August edition of Music Week pays tribute to MOBO Awards founder Kanya King CBE following her tragic passing in June.

In a very special 13-page cover story, a raft of top names from across all areas of the music business share their personal memories of King as we celebrate and honour the monumental legacy of a trailblazing executive who had a profound impact on British music and culture.

Also in the new issue, we remember another industry colossus as we mark the incredible life and career of the incomparable Clive Davis in an expanded edition of The Big Story, complete with exclusive tributes from Simon Cowell, Leona Lewis and Ged Doherty.

Meanwhile, for this month's exclusive The Music Week Interview we catch up with The Malachite Group (TMG) and Afro Nation founder Obi Asika. The former UTA exec, who has worked with the likes of Wizkid, Tyla and Chase & Status, speaks passionately about TMG's new agency arm, the benefits of collaboration and “bullshit” misconceptions about the African market.

Elsewhere, KOKO owner/CEO Olly Bengough breaks down how the Camden venue – complete with a luxury members’ club – has upped its game in the wake of its 2022 relaunch. As the building turns 125, Bengough tells us how its legendary past is shaping a vibrant new future.

Next, we meet one of the busiest execs in the business in Jade Richardson, who has built a career by lifting up emerging talent, from Ms Dynamite to PinkPantheress and Sasha Keable. Now running Jade-Inc management alongside roles at Warner Records and 0207 Songs, Richardson was crowned Music Champion at last year's Music Week Women In Music Awards. She shares her reflections on A&R, mentorship, representation, personal growth and much more with us.

As indie distribution and services firm IDOL turns 20, founder Pascal Bittard recounts his two-decade journey of survival, sustainability and success.

Completing the features section is our latest special report on key music business sectors, where we take a forensic look at the "hectic" world of label services, while Spotlight meets ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews, who shares her thoughts on record revenue and how to safeguard songwriters.

Also inside, ’80s-influenced pop star Chloe Quisha talks playing the long game and signing to Sony in On The Radar, Jungle are back with a new album and a new band member in Incoming, and Ms Banks shares her top career tips in Mentor Me.

Chloe Angelides, co-writer of Lily Allen’s Pussy Palace, looks back on the star’s “open book” approach and how the hit came together on a rainy day in LA in Hitmakers. And in this month's Aftershow, celebrated director Nigel Dick reflects on his career creating iconic music videos for the likes of Britney Spears, Oasis, Cher and Band Aid.

Rounding off our August line-up, Music Venue Trust’s Mark Davyd takes Centre Stage to delve into the CMA’s potential live music competition probe, Aaron Skates introduces Cantilever, a curated streaming platform for independent music, in Start Me Up, while Hallam Smith, senior manager of global brand partnerships at UMG, is our latest Rising Star. Plus, Sync Story explores how Tomora landed two songs for the BBC and ITV’s FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026 adverts.

The new issue of Music Week is available from July 21.

For subscription information please visit musicweek.com/subscribe.