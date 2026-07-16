Jim Legxacy, Jorja Smith, Fcukers, Nova Twins, Jalen Ngonda, Geese and more up for AIM Awards 2026

The Association of Independent Music (AIM) has revealed the nominees for the 2026 Independent Music Awards.

New York electronic group Fcukers lead the way with three nominations, earning nods for Best Independent Album, Best Independent Track and Independent Breakthrough.

Robyn, Jalen Ngonda, Jim Legxacy, Jorja Smith, Nova Twins, Romy and Tiana Major9 also receive two nominations apiece for the awards, which take place at London's Roundhouse on September 22.

Other nominees include Geese, Arca, Fat Dog, Bicep and Thundercat.

On the labels side, Young leads this year's field with five nominations across multiple categories, followed by XL Recordings and Ninja Tune with four. FAMM and Marshall Records each receive three nominations.

The array of artists and genres on display here demonstrates once again that the independent music sector is the most exciting, authentic and groundbreaking place in the industry Gee Davy, AIM

AIM CEO Gee Davy said: “We're thrilled to share the first nominees list for the 2026 Independent Music Awards, showcasing just some of the broad spectrum of success and authenticity flowing from the UK's independent music community. The array of artists and genres on display here demonstrates once again that the independent music sector is the most exciting, authentic and groundbreaking place in the industry.

"Following our 15th anniversary edition of the awards last year, we have a fresh new look and feel, reflecting the consistent evolution of the independent music sector. We look forward to sharing more new features at the ceremony at London's Roundhouse as we celebrate the success that comes from the collective strength of our mighty community."

The winners of two separate categories – Best Independent Record Store and Best Live Performer – will be determined by a public vote.

Event sponsors include Amazon Music, Merlin and Meta.

See below for the full list of nominations announced so far:

Best Independent Track

Debby Friday - Bet On Me (Sub Pop Records)

Fcukers - L.U.C.K.Y (Ninja Tune)

Genesis Owusu - Stampede (Ourness)

Jalen Ngonda - Doctrine of Love (Daptone Records)

Jim Legxacy - 3x (XL Recordings)

Jorja Smith - The Way I Love You (FAMM)

Nova Twins - Piranha (Marshall Records)

Robyn - Dopamine (Young / Konichiwa)

Romy - Love Who You Love (Young)

Tiana Major9 - Desire (+1 Records)

Best Independent Album

Bicep - Takkuuk (Original Soundtrack) (Ninja Tune, EarthSonic)

Blawan - SickElixir (XL Recordings)

Fcukers - Ö (Ninja Tune)

Geese - Getting Killed (Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam)

Mitski - Nothing’s About to Happen to Me (Dead Oceans)

Nova Twins - Parasites & Butterflies (Marshall Records)

Prostitute - Attempted Martyr (Mute)

Robyn - Sexistential (Young / Konichiwa)

SCALER - Endlessly (Black Acre)

Thundercat - Distracted (Brainfeeder)

Independent Breakthrough

Fat Dog (Domino Recording Co.)

Fcukers (Ninja Tune)

Jalen Ngonda (Daptone Records)

Tiana Major9 (+1 Records)

Ego Ella May (Believe UK)

Best Independent Mixtape/EP



Bricknasty - Blacks Law (FAMM)

Jim Legxacy - Black British Music (2025) (XL Recordings)

Naima Bock - Live in Toulon (Sub Pop Records)

Strandz - Diaspora Dance Music (Strandz Music)

TTSSFU - Blown (Partisan Records)

Best Independent Remix



If We Ever (High Contrast Remix) - Overmono (XL Recordings)

Love Who You Love (SHERELLE’s Intelligent Dyke Music Remix) - Sherelle, Romy (Young)

Sexistential (Arca’s Take) - Robyn (Young / Konichiwa)

The Way I Love You (TS7 Remix) - Jorja Smith, TS7 (FAMM)

You (Donae’O Remix) - House Gospel Choir and Donae’O (Swear Down Music)

One To Watch



Ashaine White (Marshall Records)

Alewya (LDN Records)

Lauren Auder (untitled (recs))

Mandy, Indiana (Sacred Bones Records)

Native James (SharpTone Records)